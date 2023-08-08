Sky Zone to Expand Presence in Seattle Metro

Leading Family Entertainment Company Brings Active Fun to Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it will be opening a new location in the Seattle suburb of Mountlake Terrace in Q4 of 2024. Located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd., the park will be located in the vibrant Terrace Station mixed-used development, located next to the Evergreen Academy Montessori School. The Snohomish County park will be Sky Zone's ninth in the Pacific Northwest.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"Our target audience is young families, and we have been looking for the perfect opportunity to introduce the Sky Zone experience to the parents and children of the northern Seattle suburbs," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of Sky Zone. "As we open new owned and franchise locations across the U.S., we're pursuing unique real estate opportunities within increasingly popular mixed-use models and big box retail locations such as the newly announced Sky Zone Chicago in a former Buy Buy Baby. As a Montessori alumna, I'm thrilled to open our second park adjacent to this early childhood education pioneer."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for the most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone