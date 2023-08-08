Brillio Partners with Google Cloud to Build Generative AI Solutions for the Financial Services and Healthcare Industries

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio , a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to build cutting-edge solutions for financial services and healthcare organizations using Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities.

As part of this partnership, Brillio will also launch new consulting services to help organizations innovatively utilize generative AI in their businesses. The collaboration will also expand Brillio's ability to infuse generative AI into its customer experience, engineering, and data offerings, thus enabling clients to unlock greater value by industrializing processes and reducing time-to-market and cost-to-serve.

Brillio's generative AI solutions, powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI, will enable financial services organizations to interpret loan applications, empower call center executives, provide investment advice, and summarize portfolios more effectively. They will also provide a holistic view of customer financial information, allowing financial services organizations to offer innovative products and services, provide personalized customer experiences, and diversify revenue streams.

Healthcare organizations will benefit from these solutions by accelerating medical coding, prior authorization, claims processing, and regulatory and compliance documentation for clinical trials. Brillio is also building an industry-agnostic, hyper-personalized intelligent search solution using Google Cloud that will provide a significantly improved experience to patients and providers by enabling online self-service access to a wide range of benefits, claims, payments, and other health-related information, and streamlining, accelerating, and enhancing call center operations.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the market with its ability to scale innovation, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance overall productivity and efficiency," said Raj Mamodia, CEO of Brillio. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Google Cloud and leverage its industry-acclaimed artificial intelligence capabilities to co-develop transformative generative AI solutions that will help our clients create exponential value."

"Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities can add real value for healthcare and financial services organizations, particularly in areas where data privacy and security are paramount," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "New services and solutions from partners like Brillio will scale these capabilities to customers more quickly and effectively, and create even more opportunities for organizations to accelerate their AI-driven transformations."

Brillio will also leverage Google Cloud's AI technologies to establish a generative AI studio to develop advanced generative AI solutions, customized to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This initiative will complement Brillio's existing suite of AI-powered solutions and help organizations navigate disruptions, deliver superior experiences, and drive business growth.

About Brillio

Brillio is the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruption into a competitive advantage through innovative digital adoption. Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility.

Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance.

With 17 locations across the U.S., Romania, Canada, Mexico and India, our growing global workforce of nearly 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio was certified by Great Place to Work in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Learn more at www.Brillio.com .

