Krishna Kumar Joins NORC as Executive Vice President of Research

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NORC at the University of Chicago is pleased to announce Krishna Kumar as the new executive vice president (EVP) of research. Kumar is an internationally recognized economist and research executive with nearly three decades of experience teaching, researching, and influencing economic policy across the globe. Kumar's far-reaching economics portfolio has set a precedent in social science research to benefit global economic policy. From designing an economic development blueprint for North Korea to advancing global citizenship in America, Kumar has forged a reputable career in research and global affairs.

In this key leadership role, Kumar will oversee several of NORC's research departments, including Economics, Justice & Society; Education & Child Development; International Programs; Public Affairs & Media Research; and The Bridge at NORC (formerly the Academic Research Centers). Additionally, he will develop and maintain critical partnerships and engage in collaborative decision-making as a member of NORC's Executive Council.

Kumar succeeds Jeff Telgarsky, who is retiring after a decade of service as EVP of research.

"We are truly fortunate to have found someone with such a depth of research expertise who also has extensive leadership and management experience," Telgarsky said. "The foundation Krishna has laid in his previous achievements will undoubtedly pave the way for new and broad opportunities for NORC. I have every confidence that he will lead with integrity and dedication."

While Kumar has an impressive CV, notably a wide range of labor and economic development projects spanning multiple countries from Bangladesh to the United States, what drives him is a focus on finding new and better ways to improve the lives of the eight billion people on our interconnected planet.

"I was brought up to believe that making a difference, making the world a better place, was something that I could be proud of and would bring purpose to my life," Kumar says. "I am so fortunate to have been able to create a career path that lets me use my skills to do that every day. I am thrilled to join my new colleagues at NORC and can't wait to contribute to the organization's mission. I believe that trustworthy, objective research and evidence-based insight are critical to answering the big questions and challenges we're facing as a global society."

Kumar comes to NORC from the RAND Corporation, where, as a senior economist, he served as vice president, International, and the distinguished chair in International Economic Policy. He's also a teacher and mentor and has served as a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, where he taught economic development.

"Finding research leaders of Krishna's range and caliber is rare. But even more rare is to find a leader whose vision, nature, and experience so seamlessly complement the shared goals of our people to inform, and change, the world through trustworthy research," said Dan Gaylin , NORC's president and CEO.

Kumar holds a PhD in economics from the University of Chicago , and his research has been published in leading peer-reviewed journals focusing on economic growth and development and macroeconomics.

