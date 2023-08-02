Powerhouse Dynamics Announces DemandSmart, an AI-Enabled Solution to Lower Restaurants' and Retailers' Electricity Costs

Peak Demand Charge Reduction Software Also Helps Companies to Reduce Carbon Footprint and Advance ESG Goals

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics , the leading enterprise-level Internet of Things (IoT) partner to the restaurant, foodservice, grocery, C-store, and retail industries, today announces DemandSmart—an AI-driven peak demand charge reduction software module that helps companies realize enhanced electricity bill savings as well as additional carbon reduction.

DemandSmart enables restaurants and retailers to maintain optimal on-premise temperatures while controlling their costs.

The DemandSmart software module is added to Powerhouse Dynamics' Open Kitchen® and SiteSage® IoT platforms, which are already enabling clients to decrease their energy, operational, and equipment costs, in some cases by millions of dollars each year.

Peak demand charges for electricity are based on the 15-minute time periods when businesses collectively exert the most stress on their local grid and consume the highest amount of power. Peak demand charges can comprise as much as 50% of an electricity bill and are rising by 7% annually.

"As the world experiences record warming and extreme weather, retailers and restaurants are challenged to maintain a comfortable environment while optimizing their energy budgets," said Jay Fiske, President of Powerhouse Dynamics. "DemandSmart enables these companies to maintain optimal store temperatures while controlling their costs."

Retailers and restaurants working with Powerhouse Dynamics already connect their HVAC and other capital equipment to control, analyze and automate their operations from the cloud.

DemandSmart takes this process further—optimizing companies' electric load for peak demand management and real-time pricing management. Relying on patented AI technology, DemandSmart balances companies' electricity demands by collecting and analyzing equipment usage data, electric utility signals, market prices, and operational conditions to distribute energy consumption in a facility for maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Once the fully automated DemandSmart module is added, Open Kitchen and SiteSage customers can reap electricity cost savings and CO2 reductions beyond what they are already achieving with their existing implementations.

For more information on the DemandSmart software module, please email info@powerhousedynamics.com or see connect.powerhousedynamics.com/demandsmart.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics of Newton, MA is the leading provider of "Internet of Things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. The company and its leaders have received many honors, including a 2022 Maverick Award from Inspire Brands®, Inc. as its most innovative equipment supplier. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com .

