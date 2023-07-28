Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering, including Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option of $30,000,000

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (the "Company") (NYSE HYAC U) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, including 3,000,000 units pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units (as well as the exercise of the over-allotment option), $232,300,000 (or $10.10 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's acquisition and value creation strategy will be to identify, acquire and, after its initial business combination, build a company in the consumer or consumer-related products and services industries. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Andrew R. Heyer, President and Board Member Steven J. Heyer, and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Bradley.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters of the offering and Roth Capital Partners, LLC acted as co-manager of the offering.

