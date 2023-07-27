Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines

Games to Make Highly Anticipated Debut This Fall

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming™ and the National Football League (NFL) released the first visuals of the new NFL-themed slot machines with the reveal of NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™. This introductory new game will bring the largest sports brand in the U.S. to casino floors across the country at the start of the 2023 NFL season. The original license agreement was announced in Fall 2021, providing both companies with an enhanced opportunity to drive engagement from their respective customer bases through an entirely new slot gaming experience.

"Today, we are thrilled to debut the first look of the new NFL-licensed slot machines, which will provide an innovative entertainment experience for millions of NFL fans who enjoy the fun of casino gaming," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind slot machine, offering fans the ability to customize the experience by selecting their favorite team in any casino they choose to play."

"The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the League closer to our fans in a new area," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL. "We have valued collaborating with Aristocrat to bring their vision and responsible gaming resources to fans during the 2023 NFL season and beyond."

This much-awaited reveal of NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™ on the new King Max™ cabinet is the first of several games that will be unveiled over time as part of this industry-leading, multi-year agreement. Casino players of Super Bowl Jackpots™ have the chance to win a $1 million progressive jackpot, where permitted, and experience additional rich gameplay features, including six licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems during key moments in the game. The additional slot machines in the initial product roster that will debut later this year and into 2024 include Overtime Cash™, Super Bowl Link™, NFL Kickoff™, Winning Drive™, and Rings of Victory™ – each inspired by a unique element of NFL gameplay and featuring customizable team options.

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers and casino players, and investing in innovation to help lift the bar. Aristocrat Gaming will be launching a first-of-its-kind responsible gaming marketing and advertising campaign this Fall to coincide with the launch of the NFL slot games. For more information, visit www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

In addition, the NFL hosts an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program. For more information about responsible gambling tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org, hosted by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

