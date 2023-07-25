THORNE LAUNCHES GLOBAL CAMPAIGN - BUILD TO LAST - WITH FATHER AND SON DUO DWYANE AND ZAIRE WADE

Thorne's Build to Last campaign spotlights its commitment to developing innovative, premium, high-quality products rooted in personalization at every age and life stage

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today announced its Build to Last campaign, featuring three-time NBA Champion, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Dwyane Wade and his son and professional basketball player, Zaire Wade.

The Build to Last campaign showcases Thorne's "no shortcuts" approach to lifelong wellness in parallel with taking the Wades' health and wellness journey to the next level. The Wades have partnered with Thorne to share their personal paths to reaching their highest potential throughout their basketball careers and beyond, supported by Thorne's suite of high-quality, premium nutritional supplement products in the pursuit of excellence at every age and life stage.

"Both on and off the court, supporting my physical endurance and cognitive performance has always been of the utmost importance to me," said Dwyane. ""This is why I've partnered with Thorne and their Build to Last campaign, a company who I admire and takes the same approach. We share a similar passion of living healthier longer and I'm looking forward to continuing my wellness journey with them."

"I'm a proud partner of Thorne because they are a key player in my daily routine, supporting my body's nutritional needs to maintain optimal health," said Zaire. "Ingredient transparency and NSF-Certified supplements are important to me as an athlete, which is why I trust Thorne's high-quality products to enhance my health and performance so I'm always at the top of my game."

Thorne's comprehensive approach to optimizing health and wellness through superior testing, education, and product offerings is rooted in personalization and credible scientific rigor. Thorne supplies consumers with the highest quality nutritional supplements that are held to rigorous manufacturing, development, and testing standards, empowering them to make choices to optimize their health while supporting them on their wellness journey at every age and life stage.

"Build to Last is an evocative story-driven campaign that's grounded in trust and warmth, inspiring and empowering consumers on their health and wellness journeys," said Michelle Crow, Chief Marketing Officer of Thorne. "We're constantly bettering ourselves and our products, as our vision and standards continue to defy expectations of what good health means. Partnering with Dwyane and Zaire has been incredibly authentic and organic as we are all relentless in our pursuit of quality and holding ourselves to unbeatable standards."

The Build to Last campaign, created by global creative company BUCK , will launch with a comprehensive set of video and still assets including two :30 hero spots and three :15 routine videos across digital out-of-home (OOH), connected TV, display, paid search, YouTube, social media, and influencer marketing. The global campaign will be active in 12 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Beijing, Shanghai running July 25 - October 23.

For more information on the Build to Last campaign, limited edition Build to Last product boxes, Dwyane and Zaire Wade's product line-up, or to learn more about Thorne and its suite of testing and product solutions, visit Thorne. com .

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne. com .

ABOUT DWYANE WADE

Dwyane Wade is a businessman with partnerships including Way of Wade, MISSION, Budweiser Zero, Stance, BallerTV, Proudly, Versace Eyewear, TMRW Sports, Wade Cellars, and Jeeter. Wade has an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake. He is a board of trustee member for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a UC Davis Executive Leadership Board member for the department of Viticulture and Enology to support their efforts in bringing more diversity to the wine industry. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union co-founded Proudly, a baby care brand specially formulated to meet the unique needs of Black and brown babies and their extra-special skin. Founder of 59th & Prairie Entertainment, he is an executive producer of D. Wade: Life Unexpected, the Sports Emmy–nominated documentary Shot in the Dark, the Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love, Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness, and Netflix's The Redeem Team, which was recently awarded a Sports Emmy Award in the Long Documentary category. Wade executive produces and hosts The Cube on TBS. He is the New York Times bestselling author of A Father First, co-authored the New York Times bestselling children's book Shady Baby, and released his photographic memoir DWYANE in 2021. Wade cofounded the Social Change Fund United to invest in and support organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all Black lives. The Wade Family Foundation provides relief to marginalized communities in need. Wade remains committed to using his platform to help advance racial justice and LGBTQ equality. Wade played in the NBA from 2003 to 2019, primarily for the Miami Heat. He was selected as an NBA All-Star 13 times, won three NBA championships, and was named the 2006 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. He is the Heat's all-time leader in points, games played, assists, and steals and the NBA's all-time leader for blocks by a guard. His number three jersey has been retired by both the Miami Heat and his college team, the Marquette Golden Eagles. He represented the United States in the 2004 Athens Summer Games and brought home the Gold representing the USA in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Wade was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history and he will be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this August.

About Zaire Wade:

Zaire Wade currently plays for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League. Previously, he was drafted as the tenth pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft by the Salt Lake City Stars. Wade is featured in the 2022 Discovery+ series, Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness, which follows the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons as they attempt to make their own mark on the world. He is the founder of the socially conscious clothing brand, YnG-DnA.

