New Study Finds the Majority of Organizations Lack Confidence in Securing Sensitive Data

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced the findings of a groundbreaking study revealing alarming truths about the current state of data security and management in organizations. Commissioned in conjunction with Cohesity and Tenable , the 2023 State of Data Security & Management Report exposes the challenges surrounding data security and highlights the urgent need for improvements to enhance data security posture.

The rapid proliferation of cloud services has introduced extensive concerns around data security and risk management. Key findings of the survey/report include:

Only 44% are confident their data in the cloud is secured and protected.

Nearly 7 in 10 (67%) lack full confidence in their ability to recover after a system-wide cyber attack.

Almost 90% acknowledge the importance of interoperability and collaboration among cybersecurity vendors.

"It's not a surprise that over half of organizations still struggle with securing data in the cloud. The reality is most organization's data is scattered across different environments and varies by type," said Tyler Young, CISO of BigID. "That's why solutions like BigID that enable organizations to know and control their data become ever more critical."

"Companies cannot afford to be offline and unable to maintain operations, especially for more than a day. However, the stark reality is that many organizations are vulnerable to leverage from cyber criminals because they are incapable of rapidly recovering their data and business processes when necessary," said Brian Spanswick, chief information security officer and head of IT, Cohesity. "Therefore, it's no surprise that 9 in 10 respondents also said their business would consider paying a ransom to maintain continuity."

Methodology:

The survey was commissioned by BigID, Cohesity, and Tenable and conducted by Censuswide in April 2023. The survey received over 3,400 responses from IT and security operations decision-makers, from businesses and organizations across Australia, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

