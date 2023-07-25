K4Connect Secures $8.9M in Funding from New and Existing Investors; Round Co-Led by AXA Venture Partners and Bryce Catalyst

RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect, the leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living communities, has raised $8.9 million in a new investment round co-led by Bryce Catalyst and AVP (AXA Venture Partners), with continuing support from other existing investors, including Intel Capital, Forté Ventures, Topmark Partners, and the Ziegler-Linkage Fund. This latest round brings the company's total funding raised to $39 million and will be used to drive further adoption in the senior living market, while continuing to rapidly advance its patented FusionOS integration technology and K4Community Engagement Suite.

Along with the new funding, K4Connect also announced today that Mike Weller will be joining the company as the Chief Operations Officer. Mike has been working with K4Connect over the last year and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in client success, data analytics, and operations. "Mike's experience in client success and in creating value in data-rich environments is a natural fit in the evolution of our company as we look to use data to drive operational insights and efficiencies for our customers, while improving the lives of the older adults who we ultimately serve," said K4Connect Chief Mission Officer and CEO, F. Scott Moody.

"Since our founding, K4Connect has sought to put the power of the best in enterprise technologies into the hands of senior living operators. Addressing this need has never been more important as the population of older adults continues to rise amidst an ongoing national caregiver shortage," added Moody. "We are thrilled to continue to deliver on that mission with the continued support of our existing investors, and welcome Bryce Catalyst's Cary Burch to our board."

K4Connect's FusionOS technology is the industry's first and only enterprise-class operating system that provides a "many-to-many" API integration capability. FusionOS enables senior living operators to seamlessly integrate new and emerging technologies and leverage critical health and behavioral data across connected systems and applications to optimize caregiver workflows, lower costs, and improve resident care. While the industry has seen significant growth in technologies that address many of senior care's most prevalent issues, senior living operators can only unlock the full potential of data-rich technologies by deploying enterprise solutions that enable them to strategically integrate innovative technology services at scale.

"K4Connect's approach to the senior living market is rooted in its unique enterprise technology expertise long sought after by senior living operators. The company's enterprise platform provides the foundation for senior living operators to undergo a digital modernization to improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of caregiver services now and into the future. We're excited to invest in helping to make that vision a reality," said Bryce Catalyst President and CEO, Cary Burch.

"K4Connect's technologies and vision have never been more important to the health and well-being of the world's aging population," said Manish Agarwal, a General Partner with AVP, a current investor in the Company. "If anything, the pandemic accelerated the need for senior living technology, and K4Connect is the only company we've seen that can bring all the current disparate applications together into a single enterprise system where data is no longer siloed and can be tapped for its full value in operations and care. We're excited to continue working with the K4Connect team to find ways improve the lives of the one billion people they hope to serve around the world."

To learn more about FusionOS or K4Community, a suite of Community engagement applications and associated user-friendly interfaces, visit www.K4Connect.com.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-centered healthtech company delivering the best in technology and solutions to providers serving older adults and those living with disabilities. The company's patented FusionOS technology and award-winning K4Community engagement suite serve tens of thousands of residents and staff in senior living communities across the United States. With K4Connect, operators can better serve the needs of today's residents and staff and drive operational efficiencies, while future-proofing their technology investments.

About Bryce Catalyst

Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment company with a focus on high growth sectors. Bryce Catalyst is managed by highly recognized software operators with proven track records of growing software & technology enabled companies. As operators for operators, Bryce has an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies; and believe that beyond profits, aligned interests and a shared purpose are true measures of a successful partnership. For additional information, visit http://www.brycecatalyst.com.

About AXA Venture Partners

AVP (AXA Venture Partners) is a global venture capital firm investing in high-growth, technology-enabled companies, with €1.3bn of assets under management through four pillars of investment expertise: early stage, growth stage, late growth and fund of funds. Since its launch in 2016, AVP deployed capital across 60 technology companies in Venture and Growth stages in the US and in Europe. With offices in New York, London and Paris, AVP helps companies scale internationally and offers portfolio companies unique business development opportunities to further accelerate their growth. AVP is part of AXA IM- Alts, the alternative investment business unit of AXA IM.

