Broadcat and ECI Collaborate on Partnering with Middle Managers to Enhance Ethics & Compliance Success: Toolkit and Resources

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcat LLC (Broadcat), the leading provider of operationalized compliance training, is announcing a new research paper developed in collaboration with the Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI, ethics.org ).

Partnering with Middle Managers to Enhance Ethics & Compliance Success: Toolkit and Resources is designed for ethics and compliance professionals to empower and engage middle managers in their organizations. This group of leaders is key to translating the tone and directives from leadership to the front lines, and are the bridge between what leadership says and what employees do. The paper lays out the business case for the importance of engaging middle managers and establishes a foundational philosophy based on communication, psychological safety, and building an ethical culture.

Jennifer May, Director of Compliance Advisory at Broadcat and co-chair of the working group, said, "The best part about this paper was working with a great group of people to get it done. This team of dedicated compliance practitioners are truly at the top of their game, and created an invaluable resource for E&C professionals."

ECI is hosting a webinar in support of the release on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST, featuring the paper's co-chairs and providing a unique opportunity for feedback and discussion. Register at https://www.ethics.org/webinar-partnering-with-middle-managers/

About Broadcat, www.thebroadcat.com : At Broadcat, we take a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. That means we work with how people actually are—busy and overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks—not how we'd like them to be. Noted as a "behavioral compliance best practice" by the Temple Law Review, we craft tools that guide employees on what to do at the right moment, making it clear how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, maintaining privacy, managing vendors, closing deals, and more. Broadcat is a portfolio company of Featherweight Capital Partners and is based in Dallas, Texas.

