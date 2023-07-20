Remind Tutoring Joins Ohio ACE Education Marketplace to Expand Access to Education

Families can now use their Ohio ACE funds for one-on-one online tutoring on one of the most widely used platforms in education

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced that Remind Tutoring is now participating in the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Education Marketplace as a Qualified Education Service Provider, allowing families to use funds from their Ohio ACE educational savings accounts on personalized one-on-one tutoring for students in grades 1-12.

Administered by the Ohio Department of Education and Merit International, Inc. to support students who experienced learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio ACE provides qualifying families with a $1,000 educational savings account per child to use on eligible educational and enrichment activities.

As a Qualified Education Service Provider, Remind Tutoring offers online tutoring services in mathematics and English Language Arts for families participating in the program. To simplify the claims process, Remind Tutoring also provides invoices for families to submit directly to Ohio ACE instead of requiring them to pay for services and wait for reimbursement.

To use their Ohio ACE funds for Remind Tutoring, families will need to sign up for tutoring services through www.remind.com/tutoring/ohio-ace .

Remind is a communication platform that reaches students and families where they are. We believe that relationships drive success in education, and we're building a platform that supports learning wherever it happens. Today, the Remind platform is home to one of the largest free services in education, a school communication business that supports millions of students, and an online tutoring solution that provides help outside the classroom. For more information, visit Remind.com .

