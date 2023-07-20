PLANET FITNESS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2023

HAMPTON, N.H., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The Company will discuss its second quarter financial results on a conference call scheduled at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. Investors may also obtain a dial-in number and passcode by following the pre-registration link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/aBWXpHCw.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, August 10, 2023. To access the replay, please call 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 (International) and enter confirmation code 10943.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

