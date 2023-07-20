LAUNCH OF NEW NATIONAL HOME AUTOMATION BRAND; EXPERIENCED FRANCHISE AND HOME SERVICES EXECUTIVE HAGAN KAPPLER IS CEO AND A CO-FOUNDER

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daisy is pleased to announce the launch of the first national home technology services brand focused on helping individuals and families lead happier, simpler, and more productive lives through integrating home technology and providing ongoing service and support. Daisy will help individuals and families with the installation, maintenance and usability of technology in their homes. The $20B home automation segment has become the most important, valuable and fastest growing area in home services (13% growth).

Hagan Kappler , experienced franchise and home services CEO, to lead new national home automation brand

Hagan Kappler, co-founder and CEO, is excited to lead this new concept, after having recently led home services franchise brands across multiple sectors including pest control, HVAC, plumbing, insulation, mosquito control, and home cleaning. Ms. Kappler also has experience growing top national brands including ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Starbucks, Terminix, Trane, and Club Car.

According to Daisy's funding consortium partners, "Ms. Kappler has unique leadership capabilities to deliver on the incredible opportunity to build out the first national provider and brand dedicated to helping individuals and families obtain the maximum benefit from the exciting developments in home technology services. Her experience in strategy, M&A, and home services will deliver unique and valuable insights into how to better enable technology to deliver better home experiences."

According to Ms. Kappler: "I am thrilled to build and lead a new home services concept to help people better manage their homes. As a mom of four small kids, I am passionate about building this company to help make life better and easier for families. I am confident we will deliver substantial benefits to home technology integration companies, new franchisees, and, most importantly, to the individuals and families who need this support in their busy and challenging lives."

Daisy has completed its seed funding round with a consortium of investors and advisors that include family offices, home automation industry insiders, franchise industry leaders, and PE and investment banking executives.

Daisy will be sharing more information about the launch of its new concept soon. For more information, or to register your interest as a future business partner, franchisee or customer, please visit our website at www.daisyco.com.

