Super7 Announces $25M Investment from The Newcastle Network

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super7 , the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel, today announced an investment of up to $25M from The Newcastle Network . Newcastle made an initial investment of $12M with plans to invest more in support of Super7's long-term strategy. The announcement is being made in conjunction with the start of San Diego Comic-Con where the collectibles producer will release 18 exclusive toys and launch a crowdfunded ThunderCats' Cat's Lair Playset campaign.

Born from the desire to fill a void in the marketplace, Super7 designs and produces collectibles that capture emotional connections to pop culture's most loved brands and moments. Since launching in 2001, Super7 has achieved success with product genres including 80s & 90s pop culture, from designer vinyl to deluxe action figures inspired by comics, animation, video games, Hollywood, horror, music, monsters and more. With their strategic partnership with The Newcastle Network, Super7 will continue to focus on its core categories while expanding into new categories and developing new product lines unseen in the current market.

"Super7's goal has always been to deliver the most unique and sought after high-quality toys, products and experiences, while making them available to as many people as possible," said Brian Flynn, Founder of Super7. "When exploring investment to fuel our growth, the most important thing was that we stayed true to this ethos. The Newcastle Network is an ideal partner to help us achieve our goals for expansion into new categories for our loyal customers and introduce others to the exciting world of collecting across the globe."

"Super7 provides a unique and unrivaled customer experience in the collectibles sector," said Chris Casgar, Managing Partner at The Newcastle Network. "As true fans of pop culture and creative stewards of this explosive category, Brian and the Super7 leadership team are poised for continued growth. We're thrilled to be their strategic partner, leveraging our expertise in data science, creator & social media marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship to help accelerate their ability to achieve these goals with this beloved business."

Beginning tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con (booth #2543), attendees will have access to 18 exclusive new toys including ReAction Figures™, Super Cyborg™ and ULTIMATES!™ Super7 is also kicking off an exciting early bird incentive for ThunderCats' Cat's Lair at Comic-Con. The goal is to reach 3,000 backers by July 30th for fans to receive a Key to Thundera with their Cat's Lair playset. A complete rundown of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, pop up shops and activities can be found on Super7.com , @Super7 on Instagram / Threads, Super7 on Facebook and @Super7store on Twitter.

About Super7

Founded in 2001, Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. In addition to its owned branded products, Super7 also designed, manufactured and distributed officially licensed programs for G.I. Joe, Transformers, Disney, Powell-Peralta and Peanuts as well as for music legends Iron Maiden, the Misfits, O.D.B, Beastie Boys, and more. For more information, visit www.super7.com .

About The Newcastle Network

The Newcastle Network is a private equity firm pushing the frontiers of collaboration with its partner companies. We are a passionate group of investors and operators with expertise in data science, creator and social media marketing, innovation, and entrepreneurship that helps companies unlock new levels of growth. Focused on established and performing consumer businesses, we seek to partner with companies where we can provide meaningful value that realizes a team's most ambitious visions.

