Olympus Named to Disability:IN's 2023 Disability Equality Index

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corp. of the Americas, a leading medical technology company, announced today that it's been recognized by Disability:IN as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.

Olympus is among the 405 companies that achieved top scorer status on the 2023 DEI and one of only 164 companies that has signed onto Disability:IN's CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion. Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are among the company's global environmental, societal and governance areas of focus.

"As a woman leader with a disability, I know firsthand the challenges that can be faced in the workplace," said Danielle Gruppo, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and HR Compliance at Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA). "I am committed to creating an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging, regardless of their background or abilities."

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) represents a comprehensive tool that helps companies work toward disability inclusion and equality in business. A partnership between Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the DEI helps companies develop a plan and provides benchmarks for achieving inclusion, equality and long-term social impact.

Olympus demonstrates its commitment to creating equal opportunities for participation and fostering an inclusive environment through:

Visible allies within senior executive leadership, including the newly formed Executive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

The InterAbilities Employee Resource Group that works collaboratively to address challenges and establish best practices for connecting Olympus employees with the support they need.

Informing all applicants of the option to request accommodations for the interview process.

Monthly BeWell programs for wellness.

"We're excited to again be included on the Disability Equality Index," said Stacey Morey, Vice President of Human Resources at OCA. "I'm proud to collaborate with those who work to make Olympus inclusive of the people in our respective communities. Partnerships with groups like Disability:IN help our efforts to improve our diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and culture."

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. To learn more visit disabilityin.org.

About American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD works to increase the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national disability-led and cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for over 60 million Americans with disabilities. We do this by promoting equal opportunity, economic power, independent living, and political participation. To learn more visit aapd.com.

