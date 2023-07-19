A generative AI tech startup Wayne Hills Bryant A.I produces Sci-fi film, 'An AI-driven new cinema movie'

For the first time in South Korea , a large multiplex franchise produced 100% generative AI film

SEOUL, South Korea, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A South Korean company Wayne Hills Bryant A.I (subsequently named Wayne Hills) have kicked off producing sci-fi films using generative AI.

Wayne Hills recently released a trailer video for the movie 'AI New Cinema Movie' produced with generative AI through its official YouTube channel. "AI New Cinema Movie" is a drama-type omnibus film containing various stories on sci-fi fiction and Universe-related topics. From script writing to video, audio, image, and subtitle production, all processes were automated with AI. Three episodes, each lasting approximately 20 minutes, make up the series.

Previously, several attempts were made to produce videos using generative AI technology, however, this is the first time in Korea that a movie with a single story has been produced using AI technology alone.

In particular, this production draws attention to its hyperreal human-like main character and the way in which it develops events like a regular movie, not a short animation. Aiden, the protagonist in the trailer, appears on his own spaceship in the video, narrating his own adventure.

In collaboration with a multiplex franchise, Wayne Hills is currently reviewing a rollout plan to play AI-generated films at multiplexes. 'Wayne Hills Matrix AI' will create AI-based content in a wide range of fields, including music videos, blockchains, and digital twins, along with movies.

The CEO of Wayne Hills, Lee Soo-min(John), said, "Cinemas will be able to do more than just show movies if the domestic multiplex project can integrate video generation AI technology. With the business cases in the domestic market, we hope to lead the AI film industry through AI content globally."

Wayne Hills is an AI-powered video production startup that offers TTV (Text To Video), which automatically converts pasted text into video content. The company launched the app 'TTV AI' in May to expand into B2C customers and is currently preparing the global expansion.

About Wayne Hills Bryant AI

An AI tech startup founded in 2019 from South Korea that offers easy video creation and automates video production for B2B and B2C customers.

Through its core technology, the company received global recognition as a CES Innovation Award honoree in 2022 and an Edison award in 2023. Also, in September 2022, Wayne Hills began listing its TTV service on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

After raising 11 million dollars in Series A funding by 2021, the company plans to raise $17.5 million in Series B funding this year to establish and reinforce its global presence.

