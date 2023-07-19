AuguStar Retirement enters the annuity marketplace offering best-in-class products and services, led by a team of market-tested industry leaders

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (Constellation) announces the entry of AuguStar Retirement into the annuity marketplace, committed to creating value for clients and forging long-term advisor relationships. Constellation is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in the United States and Latin America through its family of insurance companies which collectively have over $34 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Constellation's institutional owners CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' are two of the world's largest long-term institutional investors.

AuguStar Retirement will market fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guaranteed annuities, variable annuities and registered index linked annuities through banks, brokers/dealers, independent marketing organizations and insurance professionals. (PRNewswire)

"The formation of AuguStar Retirement aligns with our enterprise growth strategy to create a market leading annuity business offering a broad array of fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guaranteed annuities, variable annuities and registered index linked annuities through institutional channels and independent marketing organizations," says Anurag Chandra, Constellation Insurance founder, president and chief executive officer. "The newly assembled AuguStar Retirement leadership team has an exceptional business-building track record and is led by Cliff Jack who brings more than 30 years of experience building wealth management and asset management businesses as well as leading the transformation of a nascent annuity carrier into the number one player in the United States."

AuguStar Retirement plans to launch several annuity products in banks, broker/dealers, and select independent marketing organizations over the next few months.

Joining Cliff are several seasoned industry veterans who have all worked together for over a decade and complement AuguStar Retirement's existing operational infrastructure in Cincinnati, Ohio, led by David Marlow, vice president, operations and IT, and Kimberly Plante, vice president, general counsel. Joining AuguStar Distributors, the newly formed sales and marketing entity with regional hubs in Denver, Colorado, and Nashville, Tennessee, this new leadership team includes:

Marc Socol , executive vice president and chief revenue officer

Bill Burrow , senior vice president, strategic relationships

Elizabeth Griffith , senior vice president, head of distribution services

Steve Kluever , senior vice president, product and investment management

Ted Parker , senior vice president, national sales manager

Dan Starishevsky, senior vice president, head of marketing

Greg Cicotte , non-executive vice chairman

"I am thrilled to be surrounded by such an impressive team who will partner to deliver top-tier, client-focused product solutions with an industry-leading advisor service support model across banks, broker/dealers, independent marketing organizations and insurance professionals. This team has a deep understanding of all facets of an advisor's practice and is committed to automating processes using cutting-edge technology," says Cliff Jack, AuguStar Retirement president and chief executive officer. "We want to offer an exceptional experience for both the financial advisor and the consumer – one that is welcoming, fun, and inspiring. Our clients deserve to be excited about their financial decisions and put their trust in product solutions and services they can count on and, quite frankly, understand. The AuguStar Retirement brand embodies our commitment to delivering this differentiated experience."

About AuguStar Retirement

AuguStar Retirement will market fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guaranteed annuities, variable annuities and registered index linked annuities through banks, brokers/dealers, independent marketing organizations and insurance professionals. AuguStar Retirement is a member of the Constellation Insurance family of companies. Products marketed by AuguStar Retirement are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, at One Financial Way, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Visit MeetAuguStar.com for more information.

About Constellation Insurance, Inc.

Constellation Insurance, Inc., is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in the United States and Latin America through its insurance subsidiaries, which include The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, National Security Life and Annuity Company, Ohio National Seguros de Vida S.A. and certain other affiliated (re)insurance entities. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation's family of insurance companies have over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America, managing a total of over C$650 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments.

Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, expected to officially change its name to AuguStar Life Insurance Company in the fourth quarter of 2023.

AuguStar Distributors is the marketing name for Ohio National Equities, Inc. | Member FINRA.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee, APR

513.794.6418 (o); 513.218.5519 (m)

Lisa_Doxsee@constellationinsurance.com

Constellation Insurance, Inc., is an insurance holding company. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constellation Insurance, Inc.