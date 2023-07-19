Arrival Home Loans Announces Appointment of Simon Chen as President and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrival Home Loans today announced the appointment of Simon Chen as its new President and CEO. Arrival is an innovative bridge loan mortgage company focused on helping homeowners unlock their home equity to help solve the growing buy-before-sell challenges homeowners currently face. Simon will lead all aspects of the company's growth from early-stage market expansion to establishing a national footprint and developing strategic partnerships.

Simon Chen joins Arrival Home Loans as President and CEO

Simon brings over 25 years of leadership experience in real estate, and brings deep experience in operations, technology, venture capital, and building world class culture.

Prior to joining AHL, Simon was Managing Partner at August Hill, a leading global advisory firm for startups, capital providers, and industry partners, where he will stay on as an advisor.

Before August Hill, Simon held the position of EVP of Product and Innovation at Anywhere Real Estate. In this role, he was responsible for product, strategic alliances, agent/broker learning, strategic marketing, corporate ventures, and consumer programs across all six Anywhere brands, which globally represent over 340,000 residential and commercial real estate agents.

Prior to taking on that role Simon was President and CEO of ERA, an Anywhere brand, with over 40,000 agents worldwide. As head of ERA, Simon drove key initiatives focused on culture, business intelligence, franchise development, and ancillary revenue streams such as mortgage and title. Simon spent the earlier parts of his career in technology and banking, earning him a reputation for driving profitable innovation at scale. As President and CEO, Simon will help Arrival continue its progress toward becoming the leading private money-backed consumer bridge lender in the US.

"We're confident that Simon can guide Arrival through its next phase of growth and beyond. I can think of no one better than Simon to lead Arrival," said Nam Phan, COO and board member of parent company Pacific Private Money, Inc.

Simon commented, "I'm thrilled to be leading such a great organization with a shared passion to dramatically improve the home buying and selling processes through private money solutions."

Simon assumed responsibility of the company on July 17th.

About Arrival Home Loans

Arrival, launched in 2022, features a new mortgage product that offers a simple yet innovative solution to homebuyers competing with cash offers, power buyers, and the desire to buy their next home before selling. An Arrival loan enables homeowners to quickly and easily tap the equity in their current home to help them buy their next home. Arrival provides homebuyers with a loan up to 100% of the purchase price of their next home, secured by the equity in their existing home. And unlike other buy-first solutions, homeowners can choose their own real estate agent and conventional mortgage lender. Arrival is the only buy-first solution that is a true ally to the real estate and mortgage professional community.

Unmatched in speed and ease, an Arrival loan commitment allows homebuyers to compete against all cash offers. Added benefits include having to move only once, and the opportunity and convenience of selling their home after they move out, often obtaining a higher price with a refresh or remodel.

About Pacific Private Money

Founded in 2008 by Mark Hanf and incorporated in 2010, Pacific Private Money offers a broad range of private money real estate investments and loans and has funded over $2 billion in alternative mortgages in California.

