Selective Insurance Earns Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification™

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, and auto insurer, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' responses about their experience at Selective. This year, 87% of employees said it's a great place to work – up 2 points from 2022 and 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Selective's employees are the backbone of our relationship-driven culture, and their contributions drive our achievements," said Cyndi Bennett, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Selective Insurance. "We are delighted they continue to say Selective is a Great Place to Work. This recertification validates our engaging workplace where employees feel empowered to contribute their unique perspectives, skills, and experiences to our shared success."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion."

Lewis-Kulin emphasizes the significance of certification by Great Place To Work®, stating, "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Selective Insurance stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Selective doesn't just insure uniquely – it employs uniqueness and empowers it, too.

We recognize that developing and protecting our human capital by fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and engaged culture positions everyone for future success. We invest significantly in employee physical, financial, and social well-being including professional development opportunities, access to senior leadership and, a Total Rewards philosophy to support employees' and their families' health, wealth, and well-being.

We're Hiring

Join Selective's team of talented individuals and experience our workplace culture dedicated to collaboration, inclusiveness, and learning. As an employer of choice, Selective offers career opportunities in insurance-focused roles and other corporate functions like Finance, Human Resources, Legal, and Marketing. We urge all employees, from new hires and early career individuals to long-tenured professionals, to be Uniquely You and bring their unique points of view and expertise to their jobs and our shared achievements.

Ready to start your career at Selective? Learn more about career opportunities nationwide: https://www.selective.com/careers.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee's report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

