MANDALAY RESOURCES REPORTS ENCOURAGING NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM THE EASTERN EXTENSION AND NORTH ZONE DRILLING PROGRAMS

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on the Eastern Extension and North Zone drilling programs at its Björkdal operation in Sweden.
- Extension of Lake Zone veining including intercepts:
- Further drilling of North Zone provides confidence in veining architecture and continuation of mineralization;
- Highlights a new mineral domain (the Boreal Zone) that exists between Aurora and North Zone; and
- North Zone and Boreal Zone composite highlights include:
Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in the Appendix to this document.
Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented:
"I am very pleased with the consistent success of our near-mine drilling program at Björkdal. These results reinforce our geologists' keen insights and focus on targeted exploration strategies implemented over the past few years. I am especially impressed with some of the remarkable intercepts of these underground originated exploration drillholes. We are keen to learn more over the coming year as the technical teams continue to update their geological models to better understand the potential mineral reserve impacts."
Chris Davis, Vice President of Exploration and Operational Geology, continued:
"Over the past two years, the Eastern Extension program has been a primary area of exploration and has yielded remarkable results – some of the most significant intercepts seen historically at Björkdal. The drilling conducted in this area has extended the Lake Zone veining both eastward and at depth. Although the veining density is not as high as that of the Main Zone, the veins are continuous with notable intercepts observed up to 560 m from the current infrastructure.
"Furthermore, our upper western extension drilling within the North Zone drilling program identified an exciting new domain of veining, which we have called the Boreal Zone. The veining observed in this domain exhibits a similar orientation and gold endowment to that found in both the North Zone and the Aurora Zone. The extent of the veining in the Boreal Zone is still underexplored and future drilling campaigns will be focused on understanding its full breadth.
"A video has been prepared which walks through the highlights of this release with greater spatial context. This video can be found on Mandalay's website or by clicking here."
Mr. Bourchier concluded, "These recent developments in exploration underscore one of our strategic objectives committed to organic growth as we continue to explore for both higher margin reserve ounces that may extend life as well as new mineral targets within our land packages. We expect that the inclusion of the Eastern Extension will contribute to the continued growth and success of Björkdal."
Building from our press releases in July 20221 and February 20232, near-mine exploration has focussed on two continuing drilling campaigns. The Eastern Extension campaign has continued with a move to the north, testing the eastern continuation of the Lake Zone veining. Running parallel with this program, the North Zone drilling has progressed to an extension phase with four sub-programs, testing the strike and dip extents of the 19 veins now modelled within the emerging domain (see Figure 1).
1 Mandalay Resources, Mandalay Resources Corporation Confirms Excellent Results from Its Björkdal Eastward Mine Extension Drilling and Reports Encouraging Results from the North Zone Drilling Program, mandalayresources.com/news/2022
2 Mandalay Resources, Mandalay Resources Corporation Continues to Produce Excellent Results from its Björkdal Eastward Mine Extension Drilling and Reports on Successful Aurora Extension Drilling Program, mandalayresources.com/news/2023
Drilling of the eastern flank of the Björkdal mine has consistently delivered high-grade vein intercepts supporting the modelling of gold enrichment within veining continuing to the east underneath the plunging marble horizon. Drilling over 2022 concentrated on the extension of Main Zone and Central Zone with highlight significant results (see previous releases). The latest drilling in this area of enrichment has focussed on the eastward extension to the Lake Zone veining that is being currently mined to the west of the target area.
Ten holes have been drilled in 2023 showing that key veining within the Lake Zone area continues to the east. The density of veining is observed to be lower than that of the Central and Main Zones to the south however significant grades have been intercepted 560 m from current mining showing the mineralisation is still open at depth and to the east. The furthest intercept from current development returned 5.4 g/t gold over 1 m (ETW 0.64 m) in MU23-017.
Other significant grades within the program include 51.3 g/t gold over 0.60 m (ETW 0.52 m) and 88.6 g/t gold over 0.45 (ETW 0.34 m) in MU23-015 as well as 116.8 g/t over 0.35 m (ETW 0.27) in MU23-016.
To the north of the current mine, and well-established Aurora Zone, North Zone is an emerging veining system that has been a recent focus of exploration at Björkdal. The veining exists in a similar setting to that of the Aurora Zone being above the marble horizon and interacting with a number of flat faults theorised to be conduits for mineralising fluids. Like Aurora, the significance of the North Zone is in the geometry of the sheeted veining and potential for structural and grade continuity over a large strike and vertical length which can facilitate greater mining efficiency.
Since the last market update on North Zone in June 2022, a further 19 holes have been drilled into the area to test extensions of the pre-defined veining. Primarily the upper and western extents were tested using a drilling horizon high in the Aurora mine and, as a result, a new mineral domain was intercepted between the Aurora and North Zones, called the Boreal Zone. This new domain is divided from the targeted North Zone by the Balder fault which appears to bound the Boreal Zone to north-east as does the Frea fault to the south-west. Like Aurora and North Zone the Boreal Zone seems to follow an echelon pattern of sheeted veins within their respective fault blocks. Excitingly, the Boreal Zone is only approximately 180 m from current mining infrastructure.
Intercept highlights from the North Zone drilling include 19.4 g/t gold over 0.45 m (ETW 0.41m) within the western extension of North Zone, 207.0 g/t gold over 0.55 m (ETW 0.45 m) within the Boreal Zone and 72.8 g/t gold over 0.45 m (ETW 0.29 m) within the Aurora System which was traversed at the start of the drillholes on the way to the Boreal and North zones.
Drilling and identification of the Boreal Zone was a by-product of the upper west testing of north zone and as such the full extent of the veining has not been tested. A specific Boreal Zone drilling campaign has been designed to test the breadth and depth component of the veining. This campaign commenced in Q2 this year and we expect results in the coming months.
At Björkdal, all diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Björkdal geologists. Exploration drill hole samples were sent to CRS Laboratories Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland for sample preparation and assaying.
Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay's rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures. (see March 30, 2023, Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden", available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).
Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine), with projects in Chile and Canada under closure or development status. The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objective is to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring online the deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora Zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.
Table 1. Table of Significant Intercepts from the Lake Zone Eastern Extension drilling program.
Drill Hole ID
From
(m)
To (m)
Interval
(m)
Estimated
True
Width (m)
Au
Grade
(g/t)
Au (g/t)
over
min. 1m
width
MU22-033
0.80
1.80
1.00
0.58
6.0
3.4
MU22-033
6.80
7.70
0.90
0.52
3.2
1.7
MU22-033
24.00
24.40
0.40
0.23
20.9
4.8
MU22-033
59.70
60.00
0.30
0.26
8.0
2.1
MU22-033
328.00
328.50
0.50
0.17
4.0
0.7
MU22-034
5.20
6.00
0.80
0.40
4.9
2.0
MU22-034
16.00
17.00
1.00
0.50
2.0
1.0
MU22-034
29.00
30.00
1.00
0.50
4.0
2.0
MU22-034
37.40
38.00
0.60
0.30
2.7
0.8
MU22-034
40.00
40.80
0.80
0.40
6.3
2.5
MU22-034
241.00
242.70
1.70
0.85
0.9
0.8
MU22-035
19.00
20.00
1.00
0.95
1.8
1.7
MU22-035
83.00
84.00
1.00
0.95
7.8
7.4
MU22-035
215.20
216.00
0.80
0.51
1.3
0.6
MU22-036
0.00
3.30
3.30
1.89
1.5
1.5
MU22-036
6.90
7.50
0.60
0.10
5.1
0.5
MU22-036
10.00
11.00
1.00
0.86
0.9
0.8
MU22-036
17.00
18.00
1.00
0.86
5.0
4.3
MU22-036
24.20
25.00
0.80
0.69
0.9
0.6
MU22-036
121.30
123.00
1.70
1.09
1.8
1.8
MU22-036
124.50
125.50
1.00
0.64
1.2
0.8
MU22-036
154.00
155.00
1.00
0.64
1.5
0.9
MU22-036
163.00
164.15
1.15
0.74
7.2
5.3
MU22-037
221.00
221.60
0.60
0.39
1.9
0.7
MU23-014
48.00
49.00
1.00
0.88
0.8
0.7
MU23-014
78.90
79.30
0.40
0.35
4.8
1.7
MU23-014
79.80
80.30
0.50
0.43
1.3
0.6
MU23-014
97.50
98.00
0.50
0.25
22.2
5.6
MU23-014
135.60
136.20
0.60
0.39
5.6
2.2
MU23-014
178.00
179.30
1.30
0.84
1.0
0.9
MU23-014
183.70
184.50
0.80
0.40
1.6
0.6
MU23-014
187.00
188.00
1.00
0.65
2.1
1.3
MU23-014
231.35
231.80
0.45
0.34
40.1
13.6
MU23-014
248.50
248.90
0.40
0.35
2.5
0.9
MU23-014
283.35
283.80
0.45
0.29
3.6
1.1
MU23-014
360.00
360.50
0.50
0.47
1.6
0.7
MU23-014
380.30
381.65
1.35
0.87
1.5
1.3
MU23-015
77.60
78.05
0.45
0.34
88.6
30.1
MU23-015
79.40
80.00
0.60
0.52
1.4
0.7
MU23-015
82.70
83.20
0.50
0.25
3.3
0.8
MU23-015
89.40
90.50
1.10
0.84
1.2
1.0
MU23-015
98.00
98.60
0.60
0.39
1.8
0.7
MU23-015
133.00
133.50
0.50
0.25
13.0
3.2
MU23-015
141.85
142.30
0.45
0.25
2.1
0.5
MU23-015
258.00
259.20
1.20
0.60
40.9
24.6
MU23-015
261.60
262.00
0.40
0.39
2.0
0.8
MU23-015
571.40
572.00
0.60
0.52
51.3
26.7
MU23-016
46.00
46.60
0.60
0.39
1.7
0.7
MU23-016
70.00
70.40
0.40
0.31
2.3
0.7
MU23-016
82.50
83.00
0.50
0.32
9.7
3.1
MU23-016
114.70
115.10
0.40
0.26
5.5
1.4
MU23-016
125.00
125.35
0.35
0.27
116.8
31.1
MU23-016
172.55
173.10
0.55
0.35
1.6
0.6
MU23-016
360.90
361.40
0.50
0.32
2.3
0.7
MU23-016
487.50
489.00
1.50
0.96
7.5
7.2
MU23-017
38.00
41.90
3.90
1.33
1.2
1.2
MU23-017
202.00
203.00
1.00
0.17
16.2
2.8
MU23-017
508.90
509.80
0.90
0.75
1.2
0.9
MU23-017
530.00
531.00
1.00
0.64
0.9
0.6
MU23-017
545.00
546.00
1.00
0.64
1.1
0.7
MU23-017
566.00
566.60
0.60
0.10
14.7
1.5
MU23-017
594.00
595.00
1.00
0.64
5.4
3.4
Notes:
1. Where true widths are greater than 1m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.
2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.
Table 2. Table of Significant Intercepts from the North Zone drilling program
Drill Hole ID
From
(m)
To (m)
Interval
(m)
Estimated
True
Width (m)
Au
Grade
(g/t)
Au (g/t)
over
min. 1m
width
MU22-018
32.50
33.00
0.50
0.29
16.4
4.8
MU22-018
85.00
86.00
1.00
0.42
1.6
0.7
MU22-018
149.00
150.00
1.00
0.34
18.3
6.2
MU22-018
164.00
164.50
0.50
0.32
2.6
0.8
MU22-018
564.00
564.95
0.95
0.61
1.2
0.7
MU22-019
44.05
44.50
0.45
0.23
4.8
1.1
MU22-019
53.40
54.20
0.80
0.46
2.4
1.1
MU22-019
63.00
64.05
1.05
0.60
1.3
0.8
MU22-019
72.95
73.45
0.50
0.29
2.0
0.6
MU22-020
23.20
23.50
0.30
0.21
3.6
0.7
MU22-020
63.50
64.00
0.50
0.21
9.7
2.0
MU22-020A
32.50
33.20
0.70
0.61
1.4
0.8
MU22-020A
45.00
46.00
1.00
0.32
2.4
0.8
MU22-020A
81.00
81.50
0.50
0.38
5.9
2.2
MU22-020A
83.00
83.60
0.60
0.46
2.0
0.9
MU22-021
22.85
23.30
0.45
0.32
5.5
1.8
MU22-021
34.40
35.00
0.60
0.34
5.2
1.8
MU22-021
68.00
68.45
0.45
0.26
2.8
0.7
MU22-021
592.80
593.30
0.50
0.32
2.9
0.9
MU22-023
12.15
12.50
0.35
0.30
2.2
0.6
MU22-023
16.00
16.50
0.50
0.45
4.4
2.0
MU22-023
28.55
29.00
0.45
0.34
6.0
2.1
MU22-023
44.30
44.80
0.50
0.38
7.1
2.7
MU22-023
62.95
64.00
1.05
0.80
7.6
6.1
MU22-023
277.60
278.05
0.45
0.41
11.3
4.6
MU22-023
343.30
343.70
0.40
0.28
6.6
1.8
MU22-023
368.95
369.45
0.50
0.35
4.1
1.4
MU22-023
370.55
371.50
0.95
0.61
1.1
0.6
MU22-024
351.40
351.90
0.50
0.32
2.3
0.7
MU22-024
471.85
472.40
0.55
0.32
1.9
0.6
MU22-024
479.30
479.90
0.60
0.46
1.1
0.5
MU22-025
69.35
69.70
0.35
0.27
6.3
1.7
MU22-025
80.60
81.05
0.45
0.29
72.8
21.1
MU22-025
106.65
107.10
0.45
0.32
2.6
0.8
MU22-025
403.10
403.50
0.40
0.31
4.9
1.5
MU22-025
455.20
455.80
0.60
0.46
1.1
0.5
MU22-038
4.60
5.20
0.60
0.30
6.0
1.8
MU22-038
38.40
45.85
7.45
3.73
2.0
2.0
MU22-038
65.45
66.15
0.70
0.49
16.6
8.1
MU22-038
69.20
70.00
0.80
0.57
1.3
0.8
MU22-038
87.80
88.25
0.45
0.37
1.5
0.6
MU22-038
117.40
117.90
0.50
0.35
5.0
1.7
MU22-038
318.15
318.75
0.60
0.46
2.2
1.0
MU22-039
26.70
27.30
0.60
0.21
3.1
0.7
MU22-039
42.65
43.10
0.45
0.37
1.8
0.6
MU22-039
207.80
208.55
0.75
0.43
1.2
0.5
MU22-039
282.40
283.00
0.60
0.42
1.5
0.6
MU22-039
312.00
312.45
0.45
0.37
2.6
1.0
MU22-039
493.75
494.35
0.60
0.39
1.8
0.7
MU22-039
583.15
583.60
0.45
0.41
19.4
8.0
MU22-040
19.30
19.80
0.50
0.21
3.2
0.7
MU22-040
42.70
43.50
0.80
0.51
5.2
2.7
MU22-040
50.25
51.10
0.85
0.60
1.7
1.0
MU22-040
69.00
69.60
0.60
0.45
1.2
0.5
MU22-040
95.10
96.00
0.90
0.69
3.2
2.2
MU22-040
185.30
185.80
0.50
0.38
2.0
0.8
MU22-040
193.50
194.45
0.95
0.54
9.9
5.3
MU22-040
215.40
216.00
0.60
0.49
16.1
7.9
MU22-040
253.65
254.20
0.55
0.45
207.0
93.0
MU22-041
4.30
4.90
0.60
0.46
1.1
0.5
MU22-041
7.60
8.00
0.40
0.31
5.7
1.8
MU22-041
34.40
34.70
0.30
0.25
2.8
0.7
MU22-041
107.55
108.25
0.70
0.61
33.6
20.5
MU22-041
175.20
175.90
0.70
0.57
1.5
0.8
MU22-041
256.50
257.00
0.50
0.47
1.3
0.6
MU22-041
380.30
381.00
0.70
0.61
0.9
0.6
MU22-041
455.10
455.50
0.40
0.35
1.5
0.5
MU22-041
466.20
466.65
0.45
0.37
8.2
3.0
MU22-042
4.40
5.40
1.00
0.76
1.0
0.7
MU22-042
7.70
8.15
0.45
0.34
10.1
3.4
MU22-042
38.40
39.05
0.65
0.50
1.5
0.7
MU22-042
176.15
176.75
0.60
0.42
8.4
3.5
MU22-042
579.80
580.50
0.70
0.63
1.9
1.2
MU23-019
9.50
9.95
0.45
0.29
5.6
1.6
MU23-019
20.15
20.60
0.45
0.44
3.2
1.4
MU23-019
63.90
64.90
1.00
0.77
6.0
4.6
MU23-019
94.30
94.80
0.50
0.32
15.6
5.0
MU23-019
197.55
198.50
0.95
0.54
8.7
4.7
MU23-019
208.00
209.05
1.05
0.99
1.0
1.0
MU23-019
238.70
239.50
0.80
0.51
8.8
4.5
MU23-019
276.20
276.70
0.50
0.25
2.0
0.5
MU23-020
12.60
13.10
0.50
0.38
1.5
0.6
MU23-020
20.20
22.05
1.85
0.90
6.3
5.7
MU23-020
44.50
44.90
0.40
0.35
7.1
2.5
MU23-020
64.50
65.10
0.60
0.49
4.4
2.2
MU23-020
78.90
79.30
0.40
0.26
3.9
1.0
MU23-020
102.50
103.25
0.75
0.48
4.0
1.9
MU23-020
275.10
276.00
0.90
0.64
0.8
0.5
MU23-021
11.60
12.05
0.45
0.29
6.9
2.0
MU23-021
19.45
22.00
2.55
2.21
23.7
23.7
MU23-021
28.05
38.15
10.10
8.27
1.2
1.2
MU23-021
40.90
41.35
0.45
0.41
1.4
0.6
MU23-021
49.15
49.95
0.80
0.73
9.1
6.6
MU23-021
309.15
309.80
0.65
0.50
1.5
0.8
MU23-022
18.75
21.60
2.85
2.02
16.8
16.8
MU23-022
31.45
32.00
0.55
0.35
6.0
2.1
MU23-022
45.70
46.45
0.75
0.65
1.7
1.1
MU23-022
92.30
92.80
0.50
0.38
1.7
0.6
MU23-022
111.85
112.40
0.55
0.45
4.5
2.0
MU23-022
162.15
163.05
0.90
0.86
13.7
11.7
MU23-022
168.90
169.30
0.40
0.38
2.9
1.1
MU23-022
239.00
239.50
0.50
0.31
9.3
2.9
MU23-023
17.30
20.30
3.00
2.45
2.6
2.6
MU23-023
41.60
45.20
3.60
2.95
4.8
4.8
MU23-023
56.10
56.50
0.40
0.33
2.9
1.0
MU23-023
84.75
85.20
0.45
0.39
7.0
2.7
MU23-024
18.95
20.00
1.05
0.91
2.6
2.6
MU23-024
33.25
33.70
0.45
0.29
2.3
0.7
MU23-024
47.60
52.70
5.10
3.61
2.6
2.6
MU23-024
86.45
86.90
0.45
0.42
2.0
0.9
MU23-024
194.70
195.15
0.45
0.43
1.7
0.7
MU23-024
208.45
209.95
1.50
1.06
2.9
2.9
Notes:
1. Where true widths are greater than 1 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.
2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.
Table 3. Drill Hole Collar Details
DRILL PROGRAM
DRILL HOLE
ID
NORTHING
EASTING
ELEVATION
DEPTH
DIP
AZIM
UTH
DATE COMPLETE
Lake Zone East
MU22-033
7213310
763607
-304
501.20
-37.1
355.1
7/09/2022
Lake Zone East
MU22-034
7213310
763607
-304
405.20
-42.0
356.1
18/09/2022
Lake Zone East
MU22-035
7213309
763608
-304
471.00
-44.9
336.3
3/10/2022
Lake Zone East
MU22-036
7213309
763609
-304
528.30
-42.7
349.7
16/10/2022
Lake Zone East
MU22-037
7213292
763591
-306
402.10
-40.9
326.5
1/11/2022
Lake Zone East
MU23-014
7213203
763986
-218
599.90
-36.7
315.3
3/03/2023
Lake Zone East
MU23-015
7213203
763986
-218
605.90
-40.3
330.3
11/02/2023
Lake Zone East
MU23-016
7213203
763986
-218
575.60
-40.1
337.3
24/01/2023
Lake Zone East
MU23-017
7213203
763991
-217
600.00
-44.1
347.2
3/04/2023
Lake Zone East
MU23-018
7213203
763986
-218
402.00
-44.7
355.3
14/03/2023
North Zone
MU22-018
7213275
763361
-301
600.50
-38.6
315.6
27/05/2022
North Zone
MU22-019
7213484
763481
-294
600.00
-43.2
351.8
20/06/2022
North Zone
MU22-020
7213484
763481
-293
167.00
-38.8
325.3
29/06/2022
North Zone
MU22-020A
7213484
763481
-293
234.20
-40.0
325.3
15/08/2022
North Zone
MU22-021
7213186
763275
-281
600.40
-25.7
322.0
2/06/2022
North Zone
MU22-023
7213186
763275
-283
600.20
-21.2
312.2
22/06/2022
North Zone
MU22-024
7213272
763359
-301
600.10
-33.1
312.3
11/08/2022
North Zone
MU22-025
7213272
763359
-301
600.40
-30.2
320.3
7/09/2022
North Zone
MU22-038
7213134
763289
-133
600.20
-24.0
320.6
22/10/2022
North Zone
MU22-039
7213134
763289
-133
603.45
-24.1
311.3
4/10/2022
North Zone
MU22-040
7213134
763289
-133
603.15
-24.0
298.3
12/11/2022
North Zone
MU22-041
7213134
763289
-133
591.10
-20.3
318.7
7/12/2022
North Zone
MU22-042
7213134
763289
-133
600.20
-16.8
306.8
30/12/2022
North Zone
MU23-019
7213132
763289
-132
511.00
-17.1
287.8
19/01/2023
North Zone
MU23-020
7213059
763236
-111
540.35
-20.6
304.2
28/03/2023
North Zone
MU23-021
7213059
763236
-111
527.50
-19.1
288.3
8/03/2023
North Zone
MU23-022
7213059
763236
-111
535.00
-19.9
298.3
19/02/2023
North Zone
MU23-023
7213059
763236
-111
363.50
-14.5
295.3
2/02/2023
North Zone
MU23-024
7213058
763237
-111
395.40
-17.0
277.8
15/04/2023
Notes:
1. Coordinate System: SWEREF 99
