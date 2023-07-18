Igloo Products Corp. Selects Planful for Financial Planning, Consolidations, and Workforce Planning

Company chose Planful as a flexible, user-friendly solution to be used across teams

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that Igloo Products Corp. (Igloo), the number one cooler manufacturer worldwide, has selected Planful as its financial performance management platform for financial planning and budgeting, consolidations, and workforce planning. Planful will replace another solution from one of Planful's competitors.

Igloo selected Planful for multiple reasons including:

Flexible close and consolidation capabilities that enable detailed reporting and analysis within the solution and without having to rely on slow, manual spreadsheets for granular reporting and variance analysis;

Easily customizable planning capabilities on the same platform as its consolidation solution so Igloo can close quickly, gather actuals, and plan profitability down to the product level;

Ability to scale to handle large amounts of data from across the business and from its data warehouse;

A faster time-to-value through an intuitive, user-friendly interface that eases adoption by business users, more detailed and accurate financial modeling and scenario analysis using pre-built templates, and built-in collaboration tools; and

A finance-owned platform that will reduce reliance on IT support and expensive external consultants.

"Because our previous solution was difficult to use and expensive to customize, we only used it for consolidations and that limited us to a fraction of the expected value," said Mike Avery, Vice President of Finance at Igloo Products Corp. "We also want planning capabilities in addition to consolidation, and Planful delivers that and more. I'm looking forward to getting our functional data into one source of truth and using cross-departmental KPI dashboards as we start to work with the business on planning. We're bringing four times the number of users into Planful than we had on our previous system, and since Planful uses a familiar, Excel-based syntax, I anticipate fast adoption within FP&A and accounting and for users on other teams."

Igloo is the latest in a fast-growing list of over 1,300 organizations who are moving to Planful for financial performance management. With fast deployment and easy adoption, Planful brings the entire business together to drive peak financial performance.

"Igloo is an iconic, innovative brand and we're thrilled that they selected Planful," said Kimberly Simms, Planful Chief Customer Officer. "Expanding Igloo's use of Planful across their internal teams will help improve collaboration, agility, and transparency in their planning processes. Moving away from emailing spreadsheets and manually uploading data and instead, having teams work together in Planful, will increase their efficiency, accuracy, and save them valuable time. We look forward to partnering together with Igloo in the months and years ahead."

