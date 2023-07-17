NEW SCIENCE-LED SKINCARE BRAND LION POSE ENTERS MARKET BY CHALLENGING CLINICAL TESTING STANDARDS, BRINGS MINDY KALING ON AS INVESTOR

Lion Pose, Clinical Skincare for Diverse Skin Tones, Launches Exclusively at Sephora

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lion Pose®, a beauty brand raising the industry's standards of clinical testing and research for underrepresented voices, officially debuts exclusively at Sephora. Developed with Harvard-trained dermatologists, and focused on inclusivity and science-led formulations, Lion Pose is poised to pave the way for how we develop and test clinical skincare products.

Courtesy of Lion Pose; Dr. Tia Paul, Madhu Punjabi, Nisha Phatak, Dr. Laura Scott (PRNewswire)

Lion Pose is female-founded by Madhu Punjabi and Nisha Phatak, two BIPOC Silicon Valley software alums and Harvard MBA graduates, who have both had personal experience with hyperpigmentation, dark spots and scarring. The brand participated in Sephora Accelerate and Y Combinator. They have raised $3 Million from investors and celebrities including beauty & wellness fund Ignite XL, Precursor Ventures, Mindy Kaling, Rob Lowe's LH Capital, Howard Klein, Talia Frenkel (Founder of L. Brands), and former-CEO of Guthy Renker (Proactiv parent company) Ben VandeBunt.

In the US there is approximately 1 dermatologist per 30,000 people, making it impossible for everyone to access a dermatologist. Consumers therefore turn to retail-available skincare products, but due to lack of regulation, the majority of products are not clinically tested, let alone tested on diverse skin. This lack of representation across skin tones, makes the category ripe for disruption. Lion Pose is dedicated to performing unbiased, third-party clinical testing on diverse skin tones, and selecting skincare ingredients that are safe and effective for all. They strive to provide access to dermatology-grade formulas to all consumers on-the-shelf.

Lion Pose is developed with Harvard-trained, actively-practicing dermatologists Dr. Laura Scott and Dr. Tia Paul who specialize in diverse skin and serve as active members of the Skin of Color Society. They helped develop the brand's debut product: UNSPOTTED® 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum, designed to tackle hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and scarring safely and effectively on all skin tones. This game-changing serum harnesses the power of a 15% active acid blend (including azelaic, glycolic, lactic, and tranexamic acids) along with antioxidants like glutathione to lift away dead skin cells and visibly improve the evenness of skin tone. It is free from cyclic silicones, synthetic fragrances and dyes, and endocrine disruptors, and is proudly "Clean at Sephora", hypo-allergenic, vegan, and Made in California.

Lion Pose also welcomes Mindy Kaling as an investor and brand ambassador, "My decision to come on board Lion Pose was simple. I found an unbeatable product that was backed by a vision I have always believed in, and one that has informed everything I do in my career. That representation and inclusion are just good business. Madhu and Nisha are deeply committed to the idea that inclusivity in clinical skincare is not the goal, but the requirement for any good product. In raising the standards for clinical testing and research in beauty, Lion Pose has created better, more effective products, for even more skin colors and types. And I can say this first hand as one of their earliest adopters. From the moment I tried Lion Pose, I knew it was something special and wanted in on the success!" - Mindy Kaling, Investor and Brand Ambassador

Today, Sephora mobile app users can exclusively purchase Lion Pose UNSPOTTED® 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum for $79.00 USD. Starting July 18, Lion Pose will be available on Sephora.com, and starting August 28, in select Sephora brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.

Lion Pose logo (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Lion Pose