CandidPro offers mixed dentition support to all clinicians

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- State-of-the-art orthodontic company, Candid has announced that its CandidPro™ clear aligner system will now offer dental professionals support for eligible mixed dentition cases. This feature release builds on upgraded support for interproximal reduction and attachments unveiled earlier this year and a collaboration with global healthcare leader Philips Sonicare, among other updates. With support for mixed dentition live, dental professionals now have the flexibility to offer CandidPro's signature clear aligner treatment to an expanded range of younger patients.

"I love having a clear aligner partner who prioritizes my clinical needs" - Dr. Julienne Sabet of Developmental Dentistry

Support for mixed dentition patients is a major win for CandidPro doctors who focus on airway health. Many of these clinicians prescribe orthodontic treatments to younger patients in an effort to preempt airway health issues like obstructive sleep apnea later in life. Clear aligner therapy is often prescribed in conjunction with other airway-centric therapies to achieve functional tooth alignment. Among airway doctors, CandidPro is well-known for tailoring treatment plans to meet their specific needs.

"I absolutely love that CandidPro helps me to set up my younger patients for success by offering mixed dentition support," says Dr. Brittany Johansen of Alpine Airway Wellness . "They are constantly innovating and applying feedback. It is great to work with such a receptive company."

For airway providers like Dr. Johansen, finding a clear aligner partner that understands the goals of airway providers can be difficult, and support for mixed dentition cases is rare. With this feature release, CandidPro firmly positions itself as a company that prioritizes dental practitioners' clinical needs.

"I love having a clear aligner partner that prioritizes my clinical needs," says Dr. Julienne Sabet of Developmental Dentistry . "I also had the opportunity of helping the CandidPro team pilot their mixed dentition features, which was incredible. I'm so proud to have been a part of it."

With several major upgrades already released this year, CandidPro is building momentum that promises to last through 2024 and beyond.

"We have some of the most talented clinical minds in the industry building even more clinical tools for our providers," says Candid's Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Brian Gray. "I'm proud to see our mixed dentition support go live today, and I'm excited to share more updates to CandidPro soon."

CandidPro believes that dentists deserve more when it comes to clear aligners. That's why its orthodontic platform leverages best-in-class technology, a game-changing approach to partnership, and clinical expertise to give doctors more control, more convenience, and more happy clear aligner patients.

Learn more at: https://www.candidpro.com

