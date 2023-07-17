ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TSX: ASND

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares of will be held at 200 Bay Street, Suite 3205, Toronto, ON M5J 2J2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 23, 2023. The Company applied for and obtained an extension from the Toronto Stock Exchange's requirement to hold its annual shareholder meeting by June 30, 2023.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/ .

