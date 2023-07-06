Join Dr. Steven Gundry in Celebrating National Polyphenol Day with a Gundry MD Polyphenol Rich Olive Oil Shot!

Mark Your Calendars for the Third Annual National Polyphenol Day Created by Gundry MD on July 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for July 11th to celebrate National Polyphenol Day. National Polyphenol Day was created by Gundry MD® in honor of founder Dr. Steven Gundry's mission to foster awareness and education about the power of polyphenols. Eating a polyphenol-rich diet can reap benefits such as supporting a healthier weight, a strong heart, better mental clarity, and an overall renewed sense of youth. Foods that include dietary polyphenols include black coffee, dark chocolate, wine, black and green tea, hazelnuts, and one of Dr. Gundry's favorites, extra virgin olive oil.*

On National Polyphenol Day, July 11th (also Dr. Gundry's 73rd birthday), Gundry MD invites you to join the celebration by recording a video of yourself taking a shot of olive oil or a polyphenol-rich drink such as Gundry MD Vital Reds to toast Dr. Gundry's birthday. Share your video on Instagram or TikTok with fans around the world and tag @GundryMD, @DrStevenGundry, and include the hashtags #PolyphenolDay and #OliveOilShot.

"Polyphenols are important to uncouple mitochondria… and one of the secrets to helping support health span, the number of years we remain healthy and vigorous," says Dr. Gundry.*

By taking a shot a day of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil or incorporating foods with these naturally occurring micronutrients into your diet, you can truly revolutionize your health. And there's no better way to begin this journey than on National Polyphenol Day!*

National Polyphenol Day 2023 Calendar of Events

Included below, the calendar of events encompasses all the exciting special offers and giveaways presented by Gundry MD, that you can participate in.

July 6th - 5 unique Gundry MD Polyphenol bundles will be for sale at GundryMD.com until July 31st . These bundles have been curated to help boost your polyphenol intake *Limited one bundle per customer* unique Gundry MD Polyphenol bundles will be for sale atuntil. These bundles have been curated to help boost your polyphenol intake *Limited one bundle per customer*

July 9th - Watch the special Polyphenol Day episode of The Dr. Gundry Podcast that will be released on The Dr. Gundry Podcast Youtube . - Watch the special Polyphenol Day episode of The Dr. Gundry Podcast that will be released on

Tik Tok and tag @GundryMD , @DrStevenGundry , don't forget to use the hashtag #PolyphenolDay. July 11th - Post your Olive Oil shot videos to Instagram orand tag, don't forget to use the hashtag #PolyphenolDay.

July 11th - Enter the Polyphenol Day giveaways that will go live on Instagram, via the @GundryMD and @DrStevenGundry accounts. - Enter the Polyphenol Day giveaways that will go live on Instagram, via theandaccounts.

National Polyphenol Day Recipes

During the holiday period, Dr. Gundry and Gundry MD will be releasing special Polyphenol recipes that you can try at home! Make sure to subscribe to the Gundry MD YouTube page for more.

Other ways to improve your polyphenol intake and overall wellness are through the following Gundry MD supplements that contain high polyphenol content:

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox diet. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundry on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

