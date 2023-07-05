Subway® Elevates Menu with New Freshly Sliced Meats Highlighted by Four New Deli Subs Piled High with More Meat and Cheese

Powered by new deli meat slicers in every restaurant, Subway's Eat Fresh® Refresh is creating its best sandwiches yet

MIAMI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway announces the arrival of freshly sliced meats in U.S. restaurants – its latest and biggest change since the brand began its efforts to improve every aspect of the guest experience, headlined by a better menu, which began in 2021.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9179851-subway-elevates-menu-with-freshly-sliced-meats-new-deli-subs/

To showcase freshly sliced meats*, Subway revealed a major expansion of its Subway Series menu with a new category called Deli Heroes, a collection of the ultimate deli subs. These authentic, deli-style sandwiches, ordered by name and number, will satisfy the strongest deli cravings.

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales," said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway. "This year's changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh. We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

The Story Behind The Slicer

Subway spent over two years preparing for the debut of freshly sliced meats in its U.S. restaurants. It was one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made, from reorganizing its supply chain to installing a deli meat slicer in 20,000 Subway restaurants – including one every five minutes over the course of nine months. The brand also invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers and gifted them to all its U.S. franchisees. Feedback from Subway guests helped inform these updates, including the creation of a new category on its Subway Series menu.

The Ultimate Deli Sub

Subway's culinary team spent over a year crafting classic deli-style sandwiches that also highlight its new slicer. The Titan Turkey and Grand Slam Ham feature 33% more meat than traditional subs, and the Beast boasts a half pound of meat. All Deli Heroes come with double cheese, served on Subway's freshly baked bread with the optimal combination of sauces and vegetables – which Subway slices fresh in restaurants every day. The delectable lineup of new Deli Heroes includes:

Titan Turkey (#15): Turkey , double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Grand Slam Ham (#99): Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Subway's Largest Sampling Event

To help America taste the difference, Subway is putting its new slicers to the test by offering up to 1 million free six-inch Deli Heroes sub at participating restaurants across the country on Tuesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and noon local time.**

Subway's transformation of its in-restaurant and online guest experience continues alongside its menu and equipment updates. More than 10,000 restaurants across North America have been updated with a fresh look and feel, and the company continues to roll out enhancements to its digital experience to make online ordering easier and faster.

For more information and to learn more about Subway's transformation journey, please visit newsroom.subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

*Freshly sliced meats vary by restaurant.

**At participating restaurants the first 50 consumers to ask will receive a free 6" Deli Heroes sub. 1 per person. While supplies last. Add-ons addt'l. No substitutions. No addt'l discounts/coupons applied. In-restaurant only.

