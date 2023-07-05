S&P Global Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Thursday, July 27, 2023

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) second quarter 2023 results will be issued on Thursday, July 27, 2023 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 27, 2023 to discuss the Company's second quarter 2023 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access: Live and Replay

The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.

- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 603-9623

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)

- The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 26, 2023.

- For callers in the U.S.: (866) 363-1806

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (203) 369-0194 (long-distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks

The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. Go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings for these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521

mark.grant@spglobal.com

For questions regarding call access:

Celeste M. Hughes

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (212) 438-2192

celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

Media:

Ola Fadahunsi

Communications

Tel: +1 (332) 210-9935

ola.fadahunsi@spglobal.com

Christopher Krantz

Communications

+44 7976 632 658

christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

