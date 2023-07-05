Indonesia Calls for Collaboration and Investment in Sustainable Water Management

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the framework of the 10th World Water Forum (WWF), the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) and the Jakarta Foreign Correspondents Club (JFCC) jointly organized a panel discussion titled "Road to the 10th World Water Forum: Policy, Technology, and Investment Opportunity in Water Resources Management" on (04/07).

During his opening speech, Special Advisor to the Minister of Public Works and Housing of the Republic of Indonesia on Technology, Industry & the Environment Endra Saleh Atmawidjaja said, "It is an honor for Indonesia to host the 10th World Water Forum and to be a leader in assessing global water issues. We aim to promote peace, independence and prosperity in terms of the availability of water resources."

The panel discussion featured the Regional Director of the Asia Pacific 10th WWF Yoon-jin Kim, Special Advisor to the Minister of PUPR for Water Resources Firdaus Ali, Director General of Information and Public Communication, Ministry of Communication and Informatics Usman Kansong, Director of Perum Jasa Tirta II Imam Santoso, Director of Government Affairs of Danone Indonesia Rachmat Hidayat and Chairman of the Indonesian Employers' Association (APINDO) Shinta Kamdani.

Firdaus Ali said, "The Indonesian government has made projects to develop the water sector, one of which is the construction of dams, targeted at 57-59m³ per capita/year." He also mentioned that the main challenge in the water sector is sustainable financing through public-private partnership.

In line with the Ministry of PUPR, APINDO, Perum Jasa Tirta II and Danone Indonesia, agreed that the private and public sector need a new strategy in establishing a sustainable water financing and investment.

Chairman of APINDO Shinta Kamdani explained, "There are three conditions in establishing a good public-private partnership in sustainable water financing, namely the trust between the government and the private sector, the win-win partnership model and the sustainability of the partnership." She also mentioned that with the government's policies and incentives, private sector can play a more significant role in establishing green financing which considers social and environmental impacts of economic activities.

As a closing statement, Yoon-jin Kim highlighted the importance of the upcoming forum to assess the practical strategies and solutions to global water challenges.

