Global High Content Imaging Market to Surpass USD 2,257 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global High Content Imaging Market Segments - by Type, Application, End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 919 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2,257 Mn at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2031.

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to boost their market share.

Key Takeaways:

High content imaging (HCI) is an automated three-step method, used to boost the imaging throughput and quantification.

Increasing need for cost containment in pharmaceutical research and development activities and the development of novel therapeutics are anticipated to boost the market.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as it provides high-performance imaging of a biological sample.

The target identification & validation segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to the ability of HCI to deliver a functional readout in target validation studies.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment is expected to hold a major market share, due to the rising need for HCI systems in the drug development process.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing use of technologically advanced tools in the drug development process.

Segments Covered

Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Application

Primary and Secondary Screening

Target Identification and Validation

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Others

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organization

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

