Historic $11 Million Gift Launches "Pathways to Peace" Initiative at Salzburg Global Seminar

SALZBURG, Austria and WASHINGTON, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salzburg Global Seminar is thrilled to announce the largest single gift the organization has ever received: a gift of $11 million to further advance its mission and impact. This extraordinary contribution by the Chairwoman of the Board of Salzburg Global Seminar and the former Corporate Ombudsman and Chairwoman of the Board of Mars, Incorporated, Victoria B. Mars, will bolster the organization's endowment and enable the launch of a ground-breaking new "Pathways to Peace/P2P" initiative. With this substantial investment, Salzburg Global will enhance its capabilities to address the most urgent challenges confronting the international community by providing a vital platform for candid exchange among key stakeholders.

Established in 1947 as a lever for post-war reconciliation, Salzburg Global Seminar has since grown into a renowned international organization dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration on global issues. Through its interdisciplinary and intergenerational programs, Salzburg Global brings together experts from across the fields of peace and justice, education, culture, health, and finance and governance to inspire, inform, and challenge one another. Programs are conducted at the iconic Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, providing a unique setting for intellectual discourse and idea generation.

"We are immensely grateful to Victoria Mars for her trailblazing leadership and exceptional generosity," said Salzburg Global President and CEO Martin Weiss. "An annual program designed to respond swiftly to emerging challenges on the global stage has been an ambition of ours for decades, but the long-term funding required to make this become a reality has been elusive until now. Being able to launch P2P is a dream come true!"

These program funds will be allocated as early as this year for a high-level program at Schloss Leopoldskron that will take a closer look at the future of Russia, a country where previous hopes for liberalization and Europeanization have rapidly faded, making the question of "What is to be done about Russia?" increasingly pertinent.

Reflecting on her decision to contribute to Salzburg Global Seminar, Victoria Mars shared, "As we conclude our 75th anniversary year, I am deeply inspired by Salzburg Global's enduring commitment to fostering global understanding and collaboration. Now, more than ever, we must unite in our commitment to peace and justice, forging a collective resolve to overcome division and build bridges of cooperation. It is through these tireless endeavors that we can pave the way for a better tomorrow, where conflict gives way to understanding, and peace prevails over discord."

Salzburg Global Seminar is an independent US/Austrian non-profit organization founded in 1947 with a mission to spark ideas that shape a more peaceful, thriving world. From our home at Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg, Austria, and together with our worldwide network of 40,000 Fellows, we have been at the forefront of global movements for change for 75 years, with significant impact on individuals, institutions, and systems.

