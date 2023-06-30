Zhihu Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) ("Zhihu" or the "Company"), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated June 2, 2023 (the "AGM Notice") has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Mr. Henry Dachuan Sha, Mr. Bing Yu, and Mr. Hanhui Sam Sun are re-elected as directors of the Company and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares of the Company or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company's own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

