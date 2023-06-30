Spark Education Group Recognized by LinkedIn as Top Global Employer

- With approximately 6,000 employees managing business operations across five countries.

Spark takes pride in its employee satisfaction rate of 4.55 out of 5.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education Group, ("Spark" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest providers of small-group online classes for K-12 education, was recently recognized by LinkedIn as part of its MostIn Employer Awards. The award focuses on leading companies with winning employers judged on three criteria — Employer Brand Favorability, Talent Attraction and Hire, and Talent Retention.

"We are honored to be recognized with this award and look forward to continuing to foster an environment that elevates and empowers all our employees, teachers, and students," said Declan Yang, Vice President of Human Resources with Spark. "We are proud to say that all Spark employees share a genuine passion for education and student-centric value system. It is energizing and inspiring to work alongside our diverse team members and seeing how they bring these values to life in their respective contexts."

Spark currently continues to actively recruit for a large number of positions, including offline store growth specialists, senior marketing managers, math teachers, and course consultants. The Company effectively identifies and attracts the right talent with support from LinkedIn with a focus on job performance and proficiency in recruiter usage. Spark's Employer Value Proposition utilizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), which reflects the high favorability of the employer brand and is the reason the Company meets the criteria for talent attraction and hire.

Diversity: Celebrating our People

To remain at the forefront of the edtech field, Spark conducts various cross-cultural communication and management courses and training programs across functions and levels. The Company regularly provides cross-cultural management training, as well as upskilling and reskilling opportunities for middle and senior executives in different regions. Spark introduced an internal newsletter "Spark Cultural Exchange", to regularly disseminates cross-cultural collaboration knowledge to employees, including traditional cultural customs, business communication language, and effective communication methods. With the pandemic situation easing, from a cross-regional communication perspective, partners from various countries have increased opportunities to meet offline and build more trust in face-to-face discussions and interactions.

"I absolutely love the people that I work with at Spark. Everyone here is so deeply and authentically committed to education. Every conversation we have, and every decision we make, it's all based on how we can help to drive success for our students, our parents, and the teachers that we work with," said Justin Wedell, Director of New Products, U.S. at Spark.

Equity: Encouraging collaboration and creating growth opportunities

Each employee from the Southeast Asia region, the US region, and China has the chance to shine and speak up during team collaboration. This process ensures that practices and programs are impartial and fair, while providing equitable outcomes for everyone.

"We continually try to improve the talent experience for both current and future employees and show them that we're invested not only in their growth, but also their happiness and success and we provide opportunities for team collaboration and mobility across different functions," said Jean Phoon, Human Resources Business Partner for Spark in the Southeast Asia Region.

Inclusion: Empowering and supporting all employees

At Spark, employees experience a sense of belonging that creates a comfortable and supportive work environment. Monthly satisfactory rates were conducted among employees globally showing an impressive average of 4.55 out of five. A supportive environment that prioritizes the well-being, growth, and success of its employees includes creating a culture of respect, open communication, and collaboration, where employees feel valued, heard, and appreciated. The Company is committed to providing resources, guidance, and mentorship to employees, ensuring that they have the necessary support to excel in their roles while offering avenues for feedback and professional dialogue. By cultivating a supportive environment, Spark Education seeks to nurture a sense of belonging, trust, and motivation among employees which leads to higher levels of job satisfaction and performance.

About Spark Education Group

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore. Its portfolio of education brands aims to combine research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and education outcomes for students around the world. It was recently accredited by STEM.org, was awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at EdTech Asia Summit, and was recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sparkeducationgroup.com/

