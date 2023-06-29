Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch Expands Representation of Persons Injured by the Write Down of Credit Suisse's AT1 Capital Instruments to Include Current and Former Employees Paid with Contingent Capital Awards

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch Expands Representation of Persons Injured by the Write Down of Credit Suisse's AT1 Capital Instruments to Include Current and Former Employees Paid with Contingent Capital Awards

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP has been advising persons and companies injured by the write-down of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 capital instruments. Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch is now undertaking representation of current and former Credit Suisse employees who were paid with contingent capital awards (CCAs) whose value was destroyed by that write-down, and is available to discuss potential representation of any additional, unrepresented CCA holders who would like further information.

Unrepresented holders of CCAs from Credit Suisse who are interested in learning more about their rights and potential remedies may contact one of the Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch attorneys listed below:

Joshua M. Slocum (JSlocum@wmd-law.com)

Sean P. McGonigle (SMcGonigle@wmd-law.com)

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

500 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10110

(212) 382-3300

About Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP is a NYC-based litigation, bankruptcy, and corporate boutique providing creative, results-oriented, and cost-effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of particular cases and clients. Our cases and clients extend across the globe. Our lawyers have been recognized as leaders in their fields by independent ratings sources, including Chambers USA, Super Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell.*

*Click the hyperlinks to learn the selection process for each of these ratings sources. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Note that WMD requires a written engagement letter signed by all parties before undertaking any representation.

View original content:

SOURCE Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP