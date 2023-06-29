NUNA BABY AND UBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR UBER CAR SEAT WITH NUNA

Parents and caregivers in select cities can now request Uber rides with Nuna Baby RAVA

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna Baby , the world leader in premier baby gear, has partnered with Uber for Uber Car Seat, providing parents and caregivers the option to request a ride with a Nuna car seat for the first time. The pilot will first launch in New York City and Los Angeles with plans to expand to other cities soon. With Uber Car Seat, parents and caregivers can reserve an Uber ride, complete with a Nuna RAVA car seat. This convenient feature eliminates the need for parents and caregivers to bring their own car seat, making traveling simple and worry-free.

(PRNewswire)

"I have seen the countless roles that moms take on daily. They are modern-day superheroes with more responsibility than one should be able to handle," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna Baby. "At Nuna, we recognize this and strive to create products that can provide moms, parents, and caregivers the flexibility they need to live freely and give them one less thing to worry about. This is why we created products such as the PIPA Urbn, which allows a smooth transition from a stroller to a car seat. This partnership with Uber is an example of this commitment, the same mission of helping families and moms achieve the impossible. Together, we can give parents the peace of mind they deserve while giving them the freedom to live life to the fullest with their children," Hodges said.

"We're thrilled to team up with Nuna to offer Uber riders an easy way to get their little ones around town," said Molly Spychalski, Head of Global Brand Partnership Marketing at Uber. "As Nuna is an industry leader and the RAVA is a convertible and easily installed car seat, they are an ideal partner to bring this product to life. Uber riders in select cities will now be able to experience Nuna's products in the real world."

"We have diligently worked with Uber to bring Nuna RAVA car seats to rides in key cities," said Esther Saint, Director of Trade Marketing at Nuna Baby. "Our collaboration with Uber reflects Nuna's mission to help the ever-changing family with stress-free car rides that make growing with your little one much easier."

The RAVA convertible included in your Car Seat ride is ideal for parents seeking transportation for their children. It's equipped with an all-steel frame, natural flame-resistant material, and adjustable options for rear and forward-facing positions, laid-back legroom and fuss-free adjustments that make them incredibly user-friendly. The RAVA can accommodate children weighing from 5 to 65 lbs, with an average age range of birth to 6 years old.

For riders traveling with their own car seat, Nuna provides a convenient solution for Uber riders who bring their own car seats with the PIPA Urbn. This innovative car seat is designed with a baseless and removable infant seat that is simple to install and is compatible with 99% of vehicles used on the Uber platform. To request an Uber ride with a Nuna RAVA car seat, riders in select cities can simply enter their pick-up and drop-off locations in the Uber app, select the Car Seat option and confirm their ride.

For more information visit nunababy.com and uber.com .

ABOUT NUNA BABY

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://www.nuna.eu/usa/ .

ABOUT UBER

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 36 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contact:

Nuna Baby

Nunababy@codedagency.com

Uber

press@uber.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuna Baby