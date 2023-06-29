Firing Line Launches its Sixth Season on PBS with Unprecedented Momentum and Major Initiatives

NEW YORK , June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firing Line with Margaret Hoover announces the commencement of its highly anticipated Sixth Season on PBS on Friday, June 30. With unprecedented growth across platforms, substantial media attention, and the upcoming launch of several major initiatives, the program continues to captivate audiences.

Hosted by the author, feminist, gay rights activist, and political commentator Margaret Hoover, Firing Line remains dedicated to providing a platform for rigorous exchanges of ideas with America's political and cultural newsmakers. In the spirit of William F. Buckley Jr.'s iconic program, the show is committed to promoting civility while engaging thought leaders on the pressing issues that drive the nation forward.

Throughout its previous seasons, the program has featured a diverse range of prominent guests, including progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, conservative Rep. Liz Cheney, actor Matt Damon, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, and trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland.

In the upcoming season, Hoover, who has already hosted six current presidential candidates, plans to embark on a nationwide journey throughout the 2024 campaign cycle, engaging with candidates directly in the field.

"Between the campaign, the indictments of the GOP frontrunner, and the ongoing assault on democratic institutions, Firing Line enters its sixth season at an unprecedented moment for this country," says host Margaret Hoover. "I continue to believe that sunlight is the best disinfectant. The best way to move our country forward is to engage with a wide variety of ideas, and to let viewers decide for themselves where arguments stand after rigorous and fact-based examination."

In Season Six, Firing Line will introduce an exciting new format by visiting college campuses. Hoover will host moderated conversations with guests representing opposing sides of charged issues, aiming to expose students to a wide range of policy solutions and encourage critical thinking. This format draws inspiration from the original Firing Line hosted by Buckley himself.

"As we plan to expand our storytelling into new genres and venues, we will stay laser-focused on our core mission," says Executive Producer Alyssa Litoff. "In today's world, it is still possible to wrestle with opposing ideas in a respectful manner, and our growing audiences have affirmed that this is both what they need and want."

As Firing Line enters Season Six, the show has gained momentum across multiple platforms, reaching a new generation of viewers. This season, broadcast ratings have increased 12% and YouTube streams have surged 115%. The highly acclaimed Firing Line podcast , which offers original content, is being listened to more than ever, with plays up 55% in Season 5.

In Firing Line's latest season, its interviews continued to receive explosive media coverage, including actor Richard Dreyfuss' comments about Oscar diversity requirements and former Attorney General William Barr's comments on Trump's indictment.

For more information and to watch episodes of Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, please visit PBS.org , the PBS App or YouTube . Podcast episodes are available on Apple, Spotify , Amazon , and wherever you get your podcasts.

Support for Firing Line with Margaret Hoover is provided by Robert Granieri, Vanessa and Henry Cornell, The Fairweather Foundation, The Tepper Foundation, The Asness Family Foundation, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and Damon Button.

Firing Line with Margaret Hoover is executive produced by Margaret Hoover, Alyssa Litoff, and Tom Yellin. The WNET Group is co-producer. Neal Shapiro and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge for The WNET Group.

About Margaret Hoover

Margaret Hoover is the host of PBS' Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, a refreshing revival of the television series hosted by William F. Buckley Jr. for 33 years. Hoover is a bestselling author, strategist and political commentator whose experience includes serving on the White House staff of President George W. Bush, on Capitol Hill and on two presidential campaigns. In 2013, Hoover co-founded American Unity Fund, a political organization focused on achieving full freedom and equality for LGBT Americans by working with conservatives.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

