SEEMAN NAMED UVEYE'S VICE PRESIDENT OF NORTH AMERICAN SALES

Former vice president at CarNow and CDK Global with more than 25 years of automotive sales experience serving dealerships and major fleets

TEANECK, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Seeman has been named vice president of sales at UVeye, a rapidly growing supplier of the auto industry's first fully-automated suite of vehicle inspection systems.

Seeman had been senior vice president of OEM relations and national accounts at CarNow, Inc. in Atlanta. Prior to CarNow he served as vice president of customer success and enterprise sales at CDK Global in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

A pioneer in the development of automated vehicle-inspection systems, UVeye recently secured $100 million in additional funding to support major new sales, manufacturing and partnership initiatives in North America.

Amir Hever, UVeye's CEO and co-founder, said Seeman will be responsible for managing and expanding the company's partnerships with automakers, dealership groups, fleet customers and used-car auctions in North America.

Hever noted that UVeye recently completed a Series D investment round led by Hanaco VC, a venture-capital firm based in New York and Tel Aviv with $1.5 billion in assets under management. Major UVeye investors now include GM Ventures, CarMax, W.R. Berkley Corporation, F.I.T. Ventures L.P. and Volvo, as well as various Israeli institutional investors.

"Michael Seeman is a welcome addition to our team," Hever added. "We are installing hundreds of systems at dealerships across the United States and working with some of the country's largest car manufacturers such as General Motors. We're well on the way to achieving our day-one goal of revolutionizing and standardizing how the auto industry detects vehicle damage and mechanical issues."

UVeye currently has facilities in Israel, Japan, Germany and the United States. Since its founding in 2016, the company has raised more than $200 million in investment capital and formed strategic partnerships with numerous automakers, dealership groups and used-car auctions.

Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey and Tel Aviv, Israel, UVeye offers industry-first vehicle-inspection systems based on advanced artificial intelligence, computer-vision and machine-learning technologies for both the automotive and homeland security industries.

Seeman holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. He is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

UVeye produces a unique suite of vehicle-inspection systems suited for use at new- and used-car dealerships, used-car auctions and major fleets, including:

Helios – An underbody scanner that detects a wide variety of problems including frame damage, missing parts and fluid leaks, as well as brake- and exhaust-system issues.





Artemis – A system that checks tire quality. Within seconds it identifies tire brand, technical specifications, air pressure, tread depth, sidewall damage, whether or not a vehicle's tires are mismatched and alignment issues.





Atlas – A 360-degree vehicle-exterior detection system that checks sheet metal and other external body components such as bumpers, door locks, grilles and windows.





Apollo – An interior inspection product that provides dealers, used-car auctions and fleet managers with a complete view of a vehicle's interior to check for its overall condition.

About UVeye

UVeye has created the auto industry's only fully-automated suite of vehicle-inspection systems for automotive tires, exteriors and underbody components, as well as a new system for checking vehicle interiors.

Utilizing a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor-fusion technologies, the company's groundbreaking drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects under and around any side of a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye technology can identify a virtually limitless list of vehicle problems, including oil leaks, exterior damage such as scratches and dents, tire sidewall and tread issues and numerous forms of underbody damage.

Apollo, a new system for checking automotive interiors, was added during the second quarter of 2023.

Originally developed for use in the homeland security industry, UVeye technology applications later were expanded for use in the auto industry, revolutionizing multipoint inspection processes and improving the customer experience by scanning for and identifying a wide variety of quality and repair concerns. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com .

