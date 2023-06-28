Motifworks - An Accionlabs Company Wins the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Analytics

TOWSON, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motifworks – An Accionlabs company, today announced it has been recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft Partner of the year Award for demonstrating excellence in Analytics. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"At Motifworks, we have established a longstanding strategic partnership with Microsoft, united by the common goal of digitally transforming enterprises across industries. We are tremendously proud and honored to be recognized as the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner in Analytics. This prestigious achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication, expertise, and hard work of our talented team members. Their deep knowledge of Azure and relentless commitment to delivering exceptional solutions have been instrumental in our success," said Nitin Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of Motifworks – An Accionlabs company.

Motifworks, won the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Analytics category. Among over 4,200 nominations worldwide, Motifworks stood out for its exceptional solutions and services.

Motifworks excelled in Data Platform Modernization for a top U.S. utility management and billing company. The client faced challenges in dealing with unstructured data from multiple sources, resulting in inconsistent processing and missed opportunities for data monetization. Using Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI, Motifworks enhanced data quality, reduced processing time, and minimized revenue losses.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

Motifworks' prestigious accolade reaffirms their leadership in advanced analytics solutions, driving innovation and transformation for global enterprises. They remain committed to delivering value and guiding organizations through digital transformations with Microsoft technologies.

Motifworks - An Accionlabs company, is a global technology company empowering enterprises through cloud and innovation services. With a strong presence in 20+ locations and a team of 5000+ professionals, Motifoworks accelerates your digital transformation journey on the cloud platform.

As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, Motifworks specialize in Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, and Infrastructure services. Successfully driven digital transformation across industries like FinServ, Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail.

Accionlabs is a global innovation company with 22 offices and 5,000+ employees. We transform businesses through collaborative engagement models, building new products and re-engineering legacy ones with cutting-edge technology. Led by an entrepreneurial team, Accionlabs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a leader in innovation by Smart Business Magazine. Read more at LinkedIn.

