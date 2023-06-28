ArchKey Announces Senior Leadership Changes To Support Long-Term Vision & Growth

ST. LOUIS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchKey Solutions, a premier installation, facilities services, and program management business providing electrical, technologies, and specialty systems nationally, has announced leadership changes designed to support the Company's long-term vision and growth.

These new roles are the culmination of our succession planning efforts and position the business for long-term success.

Effective July 1, 2023, Clay Scharff, currently Chief Executive Officer, will become ArchKey's Executive Chairman and Pat Kriegshauser, currently Chief Financial Officer, will transition to a role as Executive Vice President. Steve Stone, currently Senior Vice President, will be elevated to serve as ArchKey's Chief Executive Officer and Matt Lodes, SVP of Finance, will become Chief Financial Officer.

Clay Scharff commented, "We are pleased to announce these changes, and are excited to see ArchKey continue its growth under Steve, Matt and the rest of the ArchKey Executive Leadership Team's guidance. These new roles are the culmination of our long-term succession planning efforts and position the business for long-term success."

ArchKey also recently made several other moves to enhance its Executive Leadership Team.

Rich Ross was named Corporate Vice President, National Installation in addition to his responsibilities as President of ArchKey/Parsons Electric.





Joe Barnard was named Corporate Vice President, Shared Services in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer of ArchKey/Sachs.





Jill Oller was named Corporate Vice President, Human Resources.





David Howell was named Corporate Vice President in conjunction with his responsibilities as President of ArchKey/Mona.





Matt Nelson was named Corporate Vice President in conjunction with his responsibilities as President of ArchKey/Sprig.





Mike Zucchero joined ArchKey Solutions as Corporate Vice President, Specialty Business.

"We continue to execute on ArchKey's strategic plan, focused on people, continuous improvement, and growth," said Steve Stone, ArchKey's incoming Chief Executive Officer. "I am honored to be working alongside the best in the industry as part of this team. We continue to expand our service offerings and are well positioned to serve our customers anywhere there is a need while providing for all the families that count on ArchKey's success."

About ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey, one of the largest privately held specialty trade installation and facilities services companies in the United States, is a leader in designing, building, and maintaining electrical, technologies, and other specialty systems. Our team of over 5,000 works nationally to support our customers and solve problems regardless of their size or complexity. In 2022, ArchKey launched ProKey Facilities, a national program management platform providing turnkey facility operation management. For more information, please visit www.archkey.com.

