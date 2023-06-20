Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates MCNA Dental Data Breach Class Action Lawsuit Claims

STAMFORD, Conn. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT"), a plaintiffs' class action law firm which represents data breach victims, continues to investigate potential class action data breach claims against Managed Care of North America, Inc. ("MCNA Dental") following a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information and health information of almost 9 million MCNA customers and/or policyholders (the "Data Breach").

MCNA Dental has sent notification letters to individuals impacted by the data breach by US Mail.

A class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court alleging that MCNA Dental, one of the largest dental health insurance and benefits management companies in the United States, experienced a data breach between February 26 and March 7, 2023 which has compromised the sensitive personal and health information of nearly 9 million individuals. According to the lawsuit and MCNA, an unauthorized party had gained access to its computer system between February 26 and March 7, 2023 and was able to view and make copies of consumers' personal and health information. The information compromised in the Data Breach includes:

Names;

Dates of birth;

Social Security numbers ;

Telephone Number;

Email;

Driver's License Number;

Health Insurance Plan numbers and other information; and

Medical procedures

SGT believes MCNA Dental Data Breach victims are at increased risk of identity theft and other identity fraud-related crimes and thus may have claims against MCNA.

If you have received a notification letter in the mail from MCNA regarding the exposure of your information

