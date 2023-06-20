ION Clean Energy Unveils New Look as Momentum Continues To Build

Boulder, Colorado-based ION Clean Energy launches new website and logo on the heels of announcing 3 key strategic partnerships.

BOULDER, Colo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Late last year, ION and Koch Engineered Solutions LLC joined forces in a partnership to optimize plant design in a variety of industries, bringing together ION's world class carbon capture technologies with subject matter experts from KES companies including Koch-Glitsch - a world leader in mass transfer equipment, Optimized Process Designs – a top EPC firm and Koch Specialty Plant Services – a leader in onsite vessel fabrication and equipment installation. Together, the partnership brings together all the technology and capabilities needed to make CO 2 capture a more energy-efficient and cost-effective option.

Earlier this Spring, ION also announced a new licensing partnership with SK, Inc. for the exclusive deployment of ION's industry-leading carbon capture technologies in Asia and Australia. The announcement marked the completion of SK Inc.'s strategic minority investment in ION and the partnership will focus on evaluating global opportunities in R&D, technology enhancements, supply chain management and commercial project development.

"We believe ION's industry leading technology will become a catalyst for faster development of the entire CCUS industry and this investment strengthens our ability to provide holistic CCUS solutions to carbon emitters across the globe," said Youngwook Lee, CEO of SK, Inc. Materials.

Most recently in April, Denbury announced a strategic investment in ION. The partnership provides for enhanced carbon capture, transportation, and storage solutions as Denbury brings extensive CO 2 transport and storage expertise, while ION provides a best-in-class carbon capture technology for utility and industrial customers.

"Carbon capture is a team sport and we're proud to be part of what is starting to turn into a great lineup of subject matter experts across all aspects of a project. Opportunities continue to come our way as word of our technology continues to spread via these important relationships," said Buz Brown, CEO of ION Clean Energy. "These partnerships are a strong vote of confidence in the performance and value of our commercial product offerings."

As for ION's new look, Mr. Brown commented, "Both our technology and our company have evolved considerably in the last 15 years. Our new brand represents the strength of our team, the quality of our peer reviewed science, and our dedication to a more optimistic future for our planet. This new look lives up to the high standard set by our technology."

ION has increased its workforce by 45% this year and is currently assembling their 10-tonne per day pilot at Calpine Corporation's Los Medanos Energy Center in Pittsburg, California. That pilot will be commissioned this summer.

About ION Clean Energy, Inc.

ION was founded in 2008 in Boulder, Colorado and is a worldwide leader in carbon dioxide capture technologies that reduce overall costs and make CO 2 capture a more viable option for greenhouse gas mitigation. The company is commercializing proprietary liquid absorbent process technology that demonstrates transformational performance and is more effective and cost efficient than current commercial solutions to capture CO 2 emissions from utility and industrial point sources. Most significantly, ION's technology can capture more than 95% of CO 2 emissions with extremely low emissions, unprecedented solvent stability and low energy requirements. ioncleanenergy.com

