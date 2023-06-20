Integreon Earns Chambers Top Alternative Legal Service Provider Ranking in Three Categories

Chambers ranks Integreon Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services in top band for fourth consecutive year and Asia-Pacific Region ALSP for second year in a row

FARGO, N.D. and LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released Chambers Alternative Legal Services Provider Guide 2023 ("The Guide") placed Integreon in the top band for Contract Lifecycle Management , Litigation Services , and ALSP services in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP) (PRNewswire)

Chambers rankings are considered a mark of excellence across the legal industry and are based on assessment criteria that includes technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities valued and articulated by interviewed clients. The Guide provides decision-makers and other customers with information and insights to enable informed judgment on ALSP vendors.

For the fourth year in a row, Integreon received a band one ranking for its Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Services. During the interview process, a contract management client relayed that "Integreon is at the heart of many of our complex negotiations. They support legal review in over 100 countries and support 20-plus languages."

Integreon's Litigation Services also took a top ranking for a fourth consecutive year. A client commented, "Integreon know their business and focuses on it, both in terms of managed review services and cyber-related data privacy reviews."

For the second year, Integreon placed in band one for Asia-Pacific Region ALSP. With two delivery centers in India and one in the Philippines, Integreon's teams are experienced professionals with deep expertise across their Legal and Compliance Solutions portfolio. This includes services for contract management, document review, cyber incident response, compliance, and legal document processing. In addition, these locations also support Integreon's Creative and Business Solutions including research services, presentation graphics, and marketing technology support.

"Receiving these top rankings is incredibly meaningful to Integreon because they reflect feedback from our valued clients," said Subroto Mukerji , Integreon CEO. "We are proud of the work we do every day, and that our dedication and quality of delivery has been recognized by such a globally respected organization as Chambers."

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance.

