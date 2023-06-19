ObservSMART Partners with Praesum Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservSMART , a proximity-based patient rounding solution, announced today that Praesum Healthcare has implemented their technology. This is to ensure safety in treatment centers in five states: Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. InvisALERT Solutions have developed a technology, called ObservSMART, which is designed to enhance the safety and quality of medical care for those who are at high-risk.

Praesum Healthcare is a top provider of behavioral health treatment services. They offer medically supervised programs to aid individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. These programs are designed to help individuals in their journey of recovery.

Praesum recognizes the importance of patient safety. To provide the best care, the company is constantly looking for new technologies, such as ObservSMART. This is demonstrated through their Sunrise Detox Center, Evolve Recovery Center, and The Counseling Centers.

ObservSMART is a safety solution system. It uses a patented, tamper-resistant wearable device and a staff tablet. Bluetooth technology is used to validate required patient observations.

This healthcare technology was designed for a specific purpose. It is meant to care for patient populations with higher acuity, or those who need frequent monitoring and quality measurement.

Noreen Gottfried, Vice President with ObservSMART, "We are pleased to be working alongside Praesum Healthcare, a leader in recovery from mental health and substance use disorders. We share the common goal and commitment of providing the highest standard of patient care and safety. ObservSMART provides their staff the best tools for patient safety, compliance, staff communication, and efficiency."

Our technology is compatible with Praesum's goals for providing high-quality care and is consistent with their existing standards. The ObservSMART App sends out notifications to staff to help them remember to check on patients and alert supervisors if they are missed. This ensures that any possible risks can be addressed in a timely manner. Furthermore, the 1:1 feature of the app ensures that there is always a staff member close to those with higher care needs.

About ObservSMART

InvisALERT Solutions' ObservSMART is a tool designed to guarantee patient safety by verifying and recording safety checks. The system works by using proximity to ensure that patients at high risk are monitored at regular intervals and distances.

This easy-to-use system ensures that the needed level of care is given. It helps to improve the quality of care and reduce errors. This lowers the costs associated with sentinel and non-sentinel events. For additional information, please visit our website .

About InvisALERT Solutions, Inc.

InvisALERT Solutions, Inc. was founded by two professionals from the behavioral health industry. They were determined to find more efficient ways to record patient observations.

InvisALERT Solutions focuses on creating products that enhance patient care, safety, and compliance. To address essential documentation issues in high-risk healthcare settings, InvisALERT Solutions use technology and personnel. The unique tools are created to meet the rigorous demands of complex workflows and required safety regulations. To learn more about InvisALERT Solutions, learn how it works .

About Praesum Healthcare:

Praesum Healthcare started in 2004 with one Sunrise detox center and has grown to include thirty centers across five states, having served over 200,000 patients in the course of their care. With a proven track record of success in the mental health and substance recovery industry, they have been accredited by the Joint Commission, and hold licenses and certifications in the states in which they operate.

Sunrise Detox Centers offer medically supervised programs to help people with addiction and start their recovery. Ten locations are available across New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, New York, and Massachusetts. These provide safe and comfortable medical detox for alcohol, opiates, and most prescription drugs.

The Counseling Center is a leading provider of comprehensive outpatient services, offering medically supervised programs to help individuals overcome addiction and continue their journey towards recovery. The fourteen locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia offer outpatient treatment for addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring mental health disorders associated with substance use.

Evolve Recovery Centers are accredited residential facilities. They have four locations in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. These facilities treat the mental and behavioral causes of substance use disorders.

