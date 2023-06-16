Bedsure Introduces Revolutionary Cooling Bedding Series, Providing Up to 7°F of Instant Body Cooling.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. , June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading bedding brand, has recently introduced an exciting new line of cooling bedding products designed to provide hot sleepers a comfortable sleep experience during the scorching summer.

The all-new cooling products series adopts the innovative Arc-Chill cooling technology, boasting an industry-leading cool-sense value (Q-max) exceeding 0.4, resulting in instant cooling of up to 7°F upon skin contact.

Bedsure's 2023 cooling bedding series combines the Arc-Chill technology and bamboo rayon, synergistically delivering a dual-action performance of moisture-wicking and thermos-regulation. By harnessing the exceptional moisture-wicking properties of bamboo rayon and leveraging the cooling effects of Arc-Chill, Bedsure has crafted a bedding series that not only efficiently regulates moisture but also provides a refreshing sensation, ensuring a restful sleep environment.

With the launch of this cutting-edge cooling bedding series, Bedsure continues to establish itself as an innovative and customer-oriented brand, prioritizing sleep quality and comfort even during the hottest months.

Arc-Chill Technology Delivers Instant Coolness and Refreshment for Hot Sleepers

Among Bedsure's cooling bedding series are two Arc-Chill technology products that deliver a direct cooling effect for those seeking an icy sensation. These two feature and technology-packed products leverage high-performance materials to wick away humidity efficiently, expedite moisture evaporation, absorb body heat, and provide immediate and sustained cooling.

The Bedsure Cooling Blanket exceeds the industry average with its remarkable Q-max value (> 0.4), delivering an instant and unparalleled cooling effect that helps lower body temperature and provides an ultimate sensation of coolness. This innovative blanket features a dual-sided design, with one side made of Arc-Chill cooling fabric and the reverse featuring breathable rayon from bamboo and cooling nylon. The dual-sided construction allows sleepers to customize their comfort based on personal preferences, ensuring a tailored and enjoyable sleeping experience. The Bedsure Cooling Blanket comes in seven low-saturation summer colors and full-size options, allowing customers to find the perfect fit for their bed or enjoy the convenience of a portable option.

Another product utilizing Arc-Chill technology is the Bedsure Cooling Comforter. This comforter stands out from the previous generation by offering the ability to instantly lower body temperature and a refreshing and breathable filling. The fluffy and breathable fill provides the essential sense of surroundings, providing a spring-like coziness and comfort, even during the most unbearable summer nights.

Night Sweat Relief with Bedsure's Moisture-Wicking and Skin-Friendly Natural Fabric

Night sweats are common and can be caused by various conditions, such as menopause, obesity, and mental disorders. [1] Recognizing the impact of night sweats on sleep quality, Bedsure's Cooling Sheet Set and Cooling Duvet Cover Set are designed to relieve night sweaters from irritations. Crafted with natural fabrics known for their skin-friendly and moisture-wicking properties, these products provide a refreshing and dry experience, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep environment.

Made from 100% bamboo fiber, the Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set boasts a range of features contributing to a superior cooling experience. The natural moisture-wicking properties of bamboo fiber effectively absorb and evaporate moisture, allowing for a dry and comfortable sleep environment; a luxurious silky texture that enhances the sense of comfort and its inherent coolness adds a refreshing element to the sleeping experience; and finally, the sustainable and renewable bamboo rayon requires minimal water and no pesticides or fertilizers to grow, making it an environmentally conscious choice for bedding materials.

In addition, the meticulously designed Bedsure Cooling Duvet Cover Set combines lyocell and cotton into one, effectively providing cooling from lyocell and breathability from cotton altogether. The silky duvet cover's luxurious and silky-smooth hand feel is the result of fine lyocell fiber that provides hot sleepers with great humid relief, while the cotton fiber complements lyocell's attributes by adding extra breathability and moisture absorption to the bedding set. The result is a duvet cover set that is exceptionally gentle against the skin. Combining these two natural fabrics creates a harmonious blend that guarantees an indulgent and comfortable sleep.

Bedsure's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of hot sleepers is exemplified through its comprehensive product lineup. The collection encompasses a wide array of options, including quilts, blankets, bed sheets, and quilt covers, ensuring tailored solutions for different preferences and requirements.

For Bedsure's full Summer 2023 lineup refresh, please visit

Bedsure's home page: http://www.bedsurehome.com

Bedsure's Amazon Store page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?ref_=ast_bln.

