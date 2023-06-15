Youth Esports Franchise XP League Hosts 2023 North American Finals at Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress June 23-25, 2023

Leading Competitive Gaming League Holds Largest In-Person Youth Esports Tournament in North America

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, the first and largest esports franchise in North America, and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is gearing up to host its 2023 North American Finals at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. The event is heralded as the premier esports tournament that exposes players to a pro-level experience, college recruiting, pro team activations and more. In partnership with Full Sail University, 250+ youth gamers from the top 56 XP League teams, along with coaches, franchise owners and families will come together for the largest in-person youth esports tournament in North America.

The event is June 23-25, 2023 at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress Esports Arena on campus. This unique venue is the largest collegiate esports arena in the country, with 10 million pixels of LED wall to support dynamic visual presentations and graphics, capacity for 500 and a concert-level PA system. The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch (www.twitch.tv/xpleague) and YouTube Live. This unparalleled experience in competitive youth esports is what makes XP League stand apart. Families and participants, as young as 8, get a real pro-level event experience.

"We are excited to put XP League's esports program on center stage again this year during this prestigious event. Esports continues to offer tremendous opportunities at the youth, collegiate and pro level and we are grateful to provide the opportunity to help shape the next generation of kids," said XP League Brand President Jay Melamed.

Sari Kitelyn, Full Sail's Director of Esports and Project Development further added, "Community is at the heart of esports here at Full Sail. It's incredible to see the teamwork, friendships and youth tournament play on display during this event, and we're proud to serve as the host location once again for XP League's North American Finals."

XP League, a fast-growing emerging youth esports franchise brand, has designed a custom coaching program that interweaves skill-building and tools to coach younger esports players. XP League's continual investment in hiring and training the best coaches in the business makes it the top choice for families and entrepreneurs when it comes to youth esports.

XP League is inviting entrepreneurs interested in franchise ownership with XP League to attend this year's North American Finals to witness the world of esports and learn more about the opportunity.

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork, and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience. XP League is growing rapidly throughout the United States and looking for entrepreneurs to fulfill its mission.

For more information about XP League and its upcoming 2023 North American Finals, visit https://www.xpleague.com/. For information about franchising with XP League, visit www.xpleaguefranchise.com.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 91,578+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

