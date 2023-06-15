Performance Wealth Launches New Program to Help Clients Prepare for Their Next Chapter

The Performance Wealth Next Chapter Program is designed to provide a clear pathway for clients as they chart the next steps in their financial journey.

HINSDALE, Ill., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with its mission to educate, empower, inspire, and create a community for the various members of the Performance Wealth family, the firm is launching the Performance Wealth Next Chapter Program. This comprehensive initiative aims to assist clients in preparing for and embracing a fulfilling and prosperous retirement with peace of mind and is being led by Wealth Managers Ivana Vukanic and Anes Kadiric. Through the program, clients can benefit from personalized financial planning, expert assistance with income and cash flow analysis, coordination of tax and estate planning, as well as informative educational updates.

"Whether the need is for help in maximizing Social Security or planning for annual expenditures in the post-work years, our team is always available to provide guidance and resources to help clients reach their goals and eliminate their worries," explained Thomas J. Salvino, CEO & Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "Our aim is to alleviate the stress and complexity of retirement and investment planning, so our clients have the freedom to enjoy the retirement they've earned. We've also recently launched a Next Generation Program because we feel that the different generations of a family sharing their energy, ideas, and perspectives makes life more interesting and enjoyable. We firmly believe this program gives people the opportunity to share their personal wisdom and life lessons in a way that enriches all our lives."

Participants in the program will benefit from:

Ongoing financial planning with updates to reflect life changes.

Education on markets and investing.

Invitations to sessions of the University of Chicago's Chicago Booth Alumni Finance Roundtable chaired by Performance Wealth's Chief Financial Officer John P. Salvino and featuring presentations by Nobel Prize-winning economists, CEOs, and other notable figures.

Performance Wealth Client Webinars.

Dr. Michael Salvino's Medical Webinars and Health Care Education.

Performance Wealth's Next Generation Education Initiative which educates younger generations on how to invest and become good stewards of wealth.

"Being included in the Performance Wealth Next Chapter Program keeps people engaged with friends and colleagues and allows them to participate in discussions of current and stimulating topics," said Ivana Vukanic, Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "Through this program, we hope to create a new community to help replace the connections and camaraderie that many people miss when they stop working, so we wanted to address that aspect of retirement through our webinars and other events."

"There are numerous studies outlining the benefits of being with people, engaging in discussion, older generations sharing time and wisdom with younger generations, and continuing education as helping in living a long, fulfilling, and happy life," added Anes Kadiric, Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "The program also includes medical webinars and healthcare education from Dr. Michael Salvino, because physical health and financial health go hand-in-hand."

About Performance Wealth

Performance Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, IL, Naples, FL, and San Diego, CA. With more than 100 years of combined experience, this multi-generation privately-owned firm provides a wide range of services including financial/retirement planning, investment management, social security planning, as well as coordinating estate, tax, and insurance planning with the goal of preserving and enhancing their clients' wealth. The team combines energy, perspective, skills, and investment experience to provide a distinct value for their clients.

Performance Wealth Partners, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Performance Wealth and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

