East Ventures launches its annual Sustainability Report 2023

East Ventures Sustainability Report 2023 provides an in-depth illustration of East Ventures' sustainability journey of catalyzing impact within its ecosystem

Serving as the second report, East Ventures Sustainability Report 2023 reinforces East Ventures' unwavering commitment to transparency and its role in forging the path toward a sustainable future

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- East Ventures, a pioneering and leading sector-agnostic venture capital firm in Indonesia, launched East Ventures Sustainability Report 2023. This report demonstrates East Ventures and its ecosystem's continued commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks and practices in creating sustainable value for society.

"The second East Ventures Sustainability Report aligns with East Ventures' mission to not only deliver strong financial returns but also to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the environment and society. By adhering to the ESG standards, we believe we can maximize the impact creation of our investment and initiatives. We enable high potential companies to grow sustainable market propositions, thereby empowering a more inclusive society and the region's economy to prosper," said Willson Cuaca, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at East Ventures.

As a sustainable investor, East Ventures has made the principles and standards for ESG and impact management part of its investment decision. The firm takes a practical approach to generate and catalyze positive impacts by prioritizing the creation of a solid core business as the foundation for sustainable development. East Ventures supports promising founders and their teams in developing innovative products and robust business models. By enabling these businesses to grow more substantially and sustainably, East Ventures fosters collaboration to create more focused strategies that generate sustainable value for society and the environment.

The report features East Ventures' sustainable investment and ESG initiatives, providing transparent information on the firm's sustainability performance. It summarizes the milestones achieved, including the impacts created through the investment, impacts led by East Ventures, and impacts in the workplace.

"It is our great pleasure to launch the second East Ventures Sustainability Report 2023 and to highlight how our commitment and impact have grown steadily since our first sustainability report released last year. We take pride in our achievements and remain committed to creating more positive impacts based on our sustainable investment strategy that focuses on Doing Good and Avoiding Harm. We believe this report shows our determination to drive more positive change, create lasting value, and contribute to a better society," said Avina Sugiarto, Partner at East Ventures.

East Ventures Sustainability Report 2023 also showcases East Ventures' proactive measures towards its climate action; It is enriched with a section of "Spotlight on climate technology", as well as the disclosure of firm's greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory as the concrete steps towards net-zero targets.

The English version of East Ventures Sustainability Report 2023 can be downloaded at east.vc/sustainability-report . The Bahasa Indonesia version will be released soon.

About East Ventures

East Ventures is a pioneering and leading sector-agnostic venture capital firm. Founded in 2009, East Ventures has transformed into a holistic platform that provides multi-stage investment, from Seed to Growth stage investments, for over 300 tech companies across Southeast Asia.

As an early believer in the startup ecosystem in Indonesia, East Ventures is the first investor of Indonesia's unicorn companies, namely Tokopedia and Traveloka. Other notable companies in East Ventures' portfolio include Ruangguru, SIRCLO, Kudo (acquired by Grab), Loket (acquired by Gojek), Tech in Asia, Xendit, IDN Media, MokaPOS (acquired by Gojek), ShopBack, KoinWorks, Waresix, and Sociolla.

East Ventures was named the most consistent top performing VC fund globally by Preqin, and the most active investor in SEA and Indonesia by various media. Moreover, East Ventures is the first venture capital firm in Indonesia to sign the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) supported by the United Nations (UN). East Ventures is committed to achieving sustainable development and bringing positive impacts to society through its initiatives and ESG-embedded practices.

