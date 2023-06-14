APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES PREMIER OF 'TRADER BACON' LIVE STREAMING SHOW

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM TO HOST REGULAR EPISODES ON BENZINGA

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today their new live streaming show entitled 'Trader Bacon.' The first episode of the show debuted earlier today.

"The show comes at an exciting time ... as the platform now has just over 60,000 monthly active users across the world."

Hosted by Gates Adams, 'Trader Bacon' will offer new and existing traders insights into trading strategies, behind the scenes looks at new benefits to the Apex platform and highlight why Apex is one of the fastest growing prop trading funding platforms in the United States. The debut episode featured trader Terrence Spence, who discussed why he loves to use Apex Trader Funding.

The show comes at an exciting time for Apex Trader Funding, as the platform now has just over 60,000 monthly active users across the world.

"We are thrilled to launch our first streaming show on Benzinga," said Darrell Martin, CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "Our platform continues to see success because traders recognize it's built for them by fellow traders. Trader Bacon will be another resource for new and existing traders to see why Apex goes above and beyond for our users compared to any of our competitors."

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 25,000 members in 150 countries.

