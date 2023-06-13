Vibrantz Technologies to invest $20 million in facility dedicated to Pearls™ sustainable, performance-enhancing tinting solution

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrantz Technologies announced today it will make an investment of almost $20 million to increase capacity of its patented Pearls™ sustainable tinting solution at its facility in Sittard, Netherlands. Through a series of optimization projects over the next two years, this expansion is anticipated to increase Vibrantz's global Pearls production capacity 20-fold (producing roughly 1.2 million liters per year) and position the company to better meet the sustainability, performance and cost demands of colorant producers and paint retail stores.

Increasingly stringent environmental regulations mean colorant companies are looking for more eco-friendly solutions that don't compromise overall paint performance. Vibrantz's Pearls technology is the coatings industry's first and only volumetrically dosed tinting system of solid colorants designed for use in architectural and industrial paint applications. Free of biocides and made with 100% recyclable packaging, Pearls extends paint shelf life, is easier to use than traditional tinting technologies, and contributes to a reduced cost of ownership for tinting systems in their entirety.

"We remain growth and innovation focused and committed to investing in novel technologies that solve our customers' toughest challenges," said D. Michael Wilson, CEO at Vibrantz. "The Pearls solution is an outstanding example of how the Vibrantz team is living out our purpose to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life, all while contributing to a more sustainable world."

Located adjacent to Vibrantz's existing colorant plant in Sittard, Netherlands, the new facility is expected to break ground in early 2024 and be operational in 2025.

Pearls was unveiled at the European Coatings Show in Nuremburg, Germany, in March 2023. To learn more about Pearls, contact pearls@vibrantz.com or visit vibrantzpearls.com.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Serving over 11,000 customers, our products and technologies serve a wide array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components and construction; dry powder pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs over 5,000 people and operates 65+ manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

Media Contact: media@vibrantz.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vibrantz Technologies