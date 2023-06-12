CivicEye Public Safety Software Goes Live in Methuen, MA to Streamline Law Enforcement Records and Reporting

Methuen Police Department implements new records management software, CivicRMS, to modernize operations in their department.

METHUEN, Mass., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, a leading public safety software provider for law enforcement, prosecutors, judges, and clerks, announced the successful launch of CivicRMS in partnership with Methuen Police Department, located in Essex County, Massachusetts.

(PRNewsfoto/CivicEye) (PRNewswire)

CivicRMS is a cloud-based records management system that equips public safety agencies with the tools they need to manage their data efficiently and serve their communities better. Its innovative features streamline operations, improve workflow, and provide powerful data analytics and reporting capabilities for better decision-making in emergencies.

"CivicRMS will transform the way we manage our records and significantly increase our efficiency," said Sergeant Scott Lever of the Specials Services Bureau at Methuen Police Department. "The platform's advanced features allow us to take a big step in modernizing our operations and help us better serve our community. We are grateful to CivicEye for working so closely with us to understand our needs while providing my team with a seamless implementation process and exceptional customer service."

The department's upgrade to the new system enables them to securely store and manage critical data, including incident reports, arrests, warrants, and more, all in one centralized system. Officers can quickly access and analyze data using robust search capabilities with the platform's user-friendly interface.

"Law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and courtroom officials deserve technology to help enable them in their vital work," said Josh South, Head of Operations at CivicEye. "We're excited to support Chief McNamara, Sgt. Lever, and the entire Methuen team in this partnership."

The company has had a busy start to 2023 as it has expanded into multiple new states, including Texas and Kansas, alongside their growth across the states of Tennessee and Mississippi. CivicEye provides technology to serve the full spectrum of the criminal justice system, from arrest, evidence, prosecution, and municipal courts.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers modern, easy-to-use cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that helps to enhance daily workflows and improve community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Clarke, marketing@civiceye.com

Sales Contact:

Khristian Gutierrez, khristian@civiceye.com

www.civiceye.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CivicEye