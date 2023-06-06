Dave & Buster's Kicks Off Summer Campaign with 5 FREE Games

Dave & Buster's is encouraging ALL to UNLEARN Adulthood with NEW Campaign with even more opportunities to EAT, DRINK, PLAY & WATCH

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. , the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, debuted its latest summer campaign that puts its guests and what they want at the center of all their summer plans.

Dave & Buster's (PRNewswire)

Dave & Buster's, The Dave & Buster's Method, The D&B Method, Unlearn Adulthood, You Know You Want To

Dave & Buster's is giving you, your crew, and the family all the components you need to kick back and enjoy your summer with those who matter most. In standard Dave & Buster's fashion, the brand continues to offer premier entertainment experiences across EAT, DRINK, PLAY, and WATCH with deals guaranteed to keep the good times rolling all summer long, starting with a limited-time offer to get five games for free.

"We are proud of our arcade roots at Dave & Buster's and have always challenged ourselves and our guests to create and enjoy play their way. As we continue to look forward, we are equally excited to reinvigorate our commitment and reward our guests at every chance. Now more than ever, our goal is to provide a best-in-class value proposition, ensuring our guests enjoy a truly unforgettable experience at each location," shared Chief Marketing Officer Ashley Zickefoose.

As a part of that commitment, Dave & Buster's latest campaign leans into the fact that you make (and break) the rules as an adult. After all, what is adulthood, if not the ability to do whatever you want, whenever you want? Dave & Buster's has the solution, introducing an all-new method guaranteed to help you unlearn adulthood and prioritize non-stop fun. "The Dave & Buster's Method" is designed to help you unlearn what you thought you knew and embrace what makes you happy - hanging out with your friends and family at Dave & Buster's. As a limited-time introduction to The D&B Method, guests can play five free games with the purchase of a $20 or more Power Card.

We enlisted James Flag, a fictional spokesperson to promote and encourage guests to experience The Dave & Buster's Method. James was once like many of us, working long hours and missing out on time with friends. However, after being inspired by the fun at Dave & Buster's, he created "The Dave & Buster's Method" with a mission to help others unlearn adulthood and experience all of the joy and ease it can bring to you and your friends. The hero TV spot , which aired on May 30th, features James Flag's expertise on The Dave & Buster's Method, showcasing a variety of in-store experiences as the parts of the fictional program designed for adults to "unlearn adulthood."

In addition to its summer campaign, Dave & Buster's is giving you a glimpse at its new brand platform and tagline, "You Know You Want To." -- retiring its previous moniker, "Ding, Ding, Ding!" With a variety of industry-leading entertainment and unmatched deals, this all-new brand platform signals a Dave & Buster's experience reimagined to allow adults and families to do whatever brings them joy – whether zapping zombies with friends, cheering on their team on the 40-foot screens, or ordering a round of nachos for the crew.

Visit your local Dave & Buster's and enjoy an immersive entertainment experience. When you do, you'll receive five free games with the purchase of a $20 or more Power Card from May 30 through August 27. You'll also find other incredible deals all summer – half-priced game Wednesdays, $5 Late Night Bites, or even your local D&B happy hour specials – there's no end to the fun! For more information and details on Dave & Buster's, The D&B Method, and their latest deals, you can visit https://www.daveandbusters.com/

About Dave & Buster's:

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 210 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 154 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 56 Main Event branded stores in 18 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about the brand, visit daveandbusters.com.

Media contact

Brianne Pins

media@daveandbusters.com

Dave & Buster's New Brand Platform and Tagline, You Know You Want To. (PRNewswire)

